Incidents
• A report was received at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of items from a boat on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a 50-gallon barrel from a residence on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Pine St.
• A report was received at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of a bike on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of tools on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday of attempted theft on Broadway Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
