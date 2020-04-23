NORFOLK, Neb. — Weather permitting, work is scheduled to resume the week of April 27 on N-121 from Gavins Point Dam east to US-81, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Work will consist of asphalt overlay, shoulder and culvert work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by flaggers.
Anticipated completion is late fall 2020.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through work zones and to buckle up.
