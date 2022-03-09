Yankton’s Roy Anderson American Legion Post 12 will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at the VFW located at 209 Cedar Street, Yankton. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: An Unnecessary War (75)
- Letter: Saving Democracy (55)
- Cold War Shivers (52)
- Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)
- Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)
- Letter: One Year Later (27)
- Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)
- Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)
- Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)
- Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)
- Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (10)
- Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)
- Letter: Protecting Children (8)
- Letter: Women’s Health (6)
- A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)
- Letter: Misleading (5)
- YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)
- Roadblock In Springfield (4)
- Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)
- Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)
- Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)
- Daycare Bill Rejected (2)
- SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)
- Letter: School Project’s Cost (1)
- Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)
- Letter: What They Feel (1)
- School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)
- Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)
- Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)
- Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)
- Letter: Clean Energy (1)
- Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)
- Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.