SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Assisted Living Association (SDALA) will join with Assisted Living communities around the state to celebrate National Assisted Living Week, which runs from Sunday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Sept. 19. SDALA is honoring this year’s theme, “Caring is Essential.”
SDALA, along with the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), encourages residents of South Dakota to celebrate Assisted Living Centers’ accomplishments and the high quality of life they provide for our state’s seniors.
“This year, COVID has been an enormous, unforeseen challenge that has resulted in every person working in long term care to step up and go above and beyond expectations,” said Mark B. Deak, SDALA Executive Director. “National Assisted Living Week highlights the incredible care provided by essential caregivers in assisted living communities. It is a way to celebrate the dedication of staff, the individuality of residents, and the deep connections formed in these settings.”
