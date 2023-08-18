Farm Bill

A farmer harvests corn. 

 Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch

WASHINGTON — The roundtables, listening sessions and appearances at farm shows have largely wrapped up, and lawmakers tasked with reauthorizing the nation’s agriculture and nutrition programs are comparing notes and beginning to draft the massive, multi-year farm bill.

The 2018 version expires Sept. 30, just as many urgent priorities compete for floor time in Congress — namely the government funding bills that, if not passed by Oct. 1, could mean a partial government shutdown.

