PIERRE — South Dakotans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may have the option of buying groceries online in the future, the Department of Social Services announced.
South Dakota will submit a request to join the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Online Pilot Program, which would allow SNAP recipients to use their Electronic Benefit Transaction card (EBT) to make online purchases at authorized SNAP retailers. The request, being made in response to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to be submitted within the month.
DSS will work with its EBT vendor to complete the necessary technical changes needed for the pilot program and seek partnership with approved retailers.
For more information on the Online Pilot Program, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.