PIERRE — Keeping young families in the neighborhood is important in every community. In order to make sure families stay, quality housing must be available as well as the funding to purchase those homes.
GROW South Dakota has programs that assist people with down payment and closing costs as well as housing loans. Currently, GROW South Dakota holds a $6.56 million portfolio in down payment assistant funding as well as nearly $8 million in first mortgage lending. In addition to funding, they provide homebuyer education classes to ensure clients are not purchasing a home they cannot afford. According to Craig Carson, GROW South Dakota board member, purchasing a home can enhance the quality of life in these communities.
Over the years, GROW South Dakota has grown into a statewide leader in providing assistance in housing, community, and economic development. This includes housing and business loans, down payment and closing cost assistance, homebuyer education, and emergency assistance.
For more information about GROW South Dakota’s housing and business development programs and services, visit www.growsd.org or call 605-698-7654.
