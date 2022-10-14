The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Gavins Point Project announced the temporary closure of the Nebraska Tailwaters boat ramp on Oct. 18-19 for asphalt road repairs.
The west end will be open for bank fishing and access to the handicapped fishing pier. The public, boaters and anglers are asked to use the Training Dike boat ramp during this construction period.
