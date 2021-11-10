100 Years Ago
Friday, November 11, 1921
• The first coasting of the season in Yankton was possible this morning. A youngster was enjoying it on the ice-coated sidewalks on Capitol Street. The lad had a new sled, and he hugged it tightly to his breast, running 20 to 30 feet with such speed as he could accumulate, and slamming the sled and himself down on the sidewalk with a whack that would have killed a better man. The “coast” generally amounted to five to eight feet.
• Flags were at half-mast today, in memory of the unknown American soldier who is being buried in Arlington cemetery this afternoon.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 11, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 11, 1971
• More than 200 high school social science students are expected to visit the Mount Marty College campus Friday to participate in the first annual Foreign Affairs Day. The focus of the event is India, according to the MMC history department personnel who are in charge of the conference. Purpose of the program is to acquaint students with a concentrated view of the culture and present-day problems of India.
• The Student Senate at the University of South Dakota has appropriated $500 to the Student Association for a student bail fund. The fund will be available to any USD student jailed in Vermillion for a State or local misdemeanor or non-traffic offense. Because the fund is small it will be used on a first arrested, first served basis.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 11, 1996
• For the third straight year, Yankton fans flocked to the DakotaDome for a Class 11AA championship game in November, turning the stands of the 10,000-seat stadium red with Bucks pride. But unlike their previous two ventures indoors, the field was not flooded with red-clad fans at the end of the game, but the purple and gold of Watertown, whose 34-6 win ended a two-year title run for Yankton.
• South Dakota Republican Larry Pressler hoped to win a fourth Senate term last week by touting himself as a common-sense conservative in one of the most conservative states in the country. But a post-election poll shows a quarter of voters who identify themselves as conservative wound up voting for Rep. Tim Johnson in Tuesday’s election.
