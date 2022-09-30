Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA) presents Ernie Haase and Signature Sound at the Yankton High School Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. It is the second show of the 2022-23 season
The original performance plan included the vocal quartet plus piano, drums, and bass — but that has been changed to a bigger show with lights, video, and additional instruments. YACA members will enjoy a big band, lights, great sound, and gorgeous singing and programming.
