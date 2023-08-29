The following events are slated for Labor Day weekend at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
• 7-8 p.m. — GLOW RIDE: Meet at the Midway Beach parking lot and decorate your bikes to light up the night. Bike ride will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. S’mores to follow on the beach. Meet at Midway Beach.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
• 9-11 a.m. — FISHING: Join the naturalists for fishing on the north shore of Lake Yankton; poles and bait provided. Meet at Chief White Crane.
• 2-3 p.m. — FISH PRINTS: Join the naturalist and learn so fish facts and create a fish print to take home. Meet at the Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 5-6 p.m. — SASQUATCH HIKE: Join the naturalist for an evening hike to learn some fun facts about Sasquatch and search for the hidden Sasquatch sign. Following the hike, you will create a Sasquatch craft. Meet at Gavin’s Shelter #2
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — LABOR DAY BRUNCH: Learn some Dutch oven tips and tricks and some new recipes as the naturalists prepare a Sunday brunch with samples to taste. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
• 3-5:30 p.m. — ANTIQUE CAR SHOW: Check out the antique cars in the Pierson Ranch day-use area. At 5:30 p.m., the cars will drive through the parks. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #2
