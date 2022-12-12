River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) invites the public to Black Tie Bingo, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Meridian Venue, 101 E. 3rd St., Yankton. Social Hour starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes music and a cash bar.
Tickets should be purchased in advance by Friday, Jan. 13. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m., with BINGO to start at 7:30 p.m.
There will be 15 Bingo games featuring 10 cash prizes and five prize packages worth over $200 each. One ticket gains admission AND one hard Bingo card to be played all night. Additional Bingo cards will be available to purchase for $5 each.
Old dancing favorites will be on screen as well as remembered games from past fundraisers. Call 605-665-4811 ext. 104 to purchase your tickets.
Also, check out our Pockets Full of Hope Campaign going on live now on the RCDVC website at yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com to make an impact on the families that the group serves.
