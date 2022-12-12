River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) invites the public to Black Tie Bingo, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Meridian Venue, 101 E. 3rd St., Yankton. Social Hour starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes music and a cash bar.

Tickets should be purchased in advance by Friday, Jan. 13. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m., with BINGO to start at 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.