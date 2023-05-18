SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda man convicted of theft in connection with health care has been sentenced in a federal court in Sioux Falls.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Cody Carstensen, 47, was sentenced Monday to two years of probation and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Carstensen was also ordered to pay restitution.

