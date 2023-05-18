SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda man convicted of theft in connection with health care has been sentenced in a federal court in Sioux Falls.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Cody Carstensen, 47, was sentenced Monday to two years of probation and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Carstensen was also ordered to pay restitution.
Carstensen was indicted by a federal grand jury in October. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 23, 2023.
The conviction stemmed from incidents between June 2019 and February 2022, when Carstensen, who was a registered pharmacist in Scotland, “knowingly and willfully embezzled, stole and converted without authority several drugs valued at more than $100,” a press release said.
Carstensen, in his capacity as pharmacist, “received deliveries of controlled substances intended for a hospital and pharmacy. Instead of placing all of the delivered controlled substances in the inventory for the hospital and pharmacy, he stole the substances from several deliveries and used them for his own purposes,” the press release added.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
