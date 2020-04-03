Mailing It In?

COVID-19 has raised fears about spreading the disease during this year’s elections, but three northeast Nebraska counties won’t have those concerns.
Cedar, Knox and Dixon counties are conducting all-mail balloting this year, which is allowed for certain counties under Nebraska law. Altogether, 11 counties are using the method in the Husker State.
Cedar County Clerk Dave Dowling has been fielding inquiries from other counties interested in switching to all-mail balloting yet this year.
“I’m getting a lot of calls from counties that really wish they had it,” he said. “They asked me questions about whether they could still get all-mail balloting. You need to get approval from the (Nebraska) secretary of state, and it has to be approved 75 days prior to the election.”
Despite some questions about COVID-19’s impact, Nebraska officials are keeping the May 12 primary election date.
“It’s past the deadline (to receive state approval for all-mail ballots) for the May primary election, but those counties could try to get it approved for the November general election,” Dowling said.
In South Dakota, the Legislature recently passed a measure postponing the April and May local elections until June. Those local governments are allowed to select a Tuesday in June as their new election date, which can include holding their elections in conjunction with the state’s June 2 primary.
South Dakota doesn’t allow all-mail balloting, but voters are encouraged to use the state’s early-voting process to avoid contact with others at the polls on Election Day.
Across the nation, the coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns on how to safely conduct elections. As a result, officials are seeking all-mail balloting for some of the states that don’t use it, and one proposal would use it for the entire nation.
“I’m really glad we have all-mail ballots, but especially this year with so much concern (about COVID-19),” Dowling said.
Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer agreed, noting she is using all-mail balloting for the first time for the entire county.
“With the COVID-19 situation, I am thankful that we had made the move to go by mail. Many other counties (without the process) are dealing with an extreme hardship finding poll workers and polling sites,” she said.
“Now, these counties and the (Nebraska) Secretary of State’s Office are sending Early Voting Ballot Request forms to those voters in the counties (that are) not by-mail counties. The Secretary of State has encouraged all voters in the state of Nebraska to vote (early) by mail so there are not long lines at the polling sites.”
Knox County voters are already expressing their gratefulness for using all-mail balloting in the wake of the COVID-19 situation, which literally changes minute by minute, Fischer said.
“When calling the voters that need to update their voter registrations, many of them were very appreciative that our county is a by-mail election,” she said.
GETTING A HEAD START
However, the three area Nebraska counties were using all-postal elections even before the current pandemic.
Dowling showed immediate interest in all-mail balloting and pursued it nearly 10 years ago. At first, he sought state approval for specific precincts that showed a continuing trend of extremely low voter turnout.
“Not everyone qualified for it. Your county had to have a population of less than 10,000, and Cedar County had 8,800 residents as of the last census,” he said. “My first application was in 2011, and the (Nebraska) secretary of state granted my proposal. For us, 2012 was the first election using it.”
The first election went so well that Dowling sought approval for additional precincts in 2012 and 2013.
“By 2013, we had all-mail balloting in eight of our 13 precincts,” he said. “I added the last five precincts just last year. This is my first election that’s an all-mail election countywide.”
Dowling has been pleased with the resulting increase in the number of ballots cast in elections. He noted one precinct that formerly had 8% turnout using election polls, and the figure rose to 50% with the change to all-mail balloting.
“The (cost) savings really aren’t noticeable. However, the voter turnout is much higher,” he said. “We’ve had it as high as 80%.”
The county must continue printing legal notices in newspapers as it would with polling places, Dowling said. The county mails out the ballots and provides the postage both ways.
As a safety measure against fraud, the mailed ballots contain bar codes and signatures that must match those of the registered voter. Ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. election night in order to be counted.
Dixon County Clerk Cindy Purucker started using the all-mail balloting around the same time as neighboring Cedar County.
“We started with three precincts in 2012,” she said. “The polling places were small (at the time). And at one of them, voters had to travel quite a ways to get to the polls.”
As part of the process, Purucker sought and received state approval for her proposal involving certain Dixon County precincts.
“I had to apply to the secretary of state to go ‘by mail’ (for elections),” she said. “They requested a letter of approval from my board, but (it) wasn’t required.”
Since that time, Dixon County has moved to all-mail for all elections, she said. The transition hasn’t required any major additional measures, she added.
While the move to all-mail was taken to better serve voters, it has resulted in some cost savings, Purucker said.
“The savings for me is in poll worker training and wages and polling place rent,” she said. “I went with a smaller envelope that only takes regular postage. The Secretary of State got everyone new equipment that will count ballots that have been folded.”
Purucker has seen a dramatic increase in turnout with the switch.
“In previous years, our by-mail precincts had 65-70% voter participation,” she said. “At the polls, voter turnout was around 40%.”
In Knox County, Fischer initially sought approval for three precincts.
“(One) of the reasons for applying was that the voters in these three precincts had to travel quite a few miles to get to the polling places. Some traveled in excess of 25 miles one way,” she said.
“Another reason was that one of the precincts where the people traveled a long distance had to travel a long gravel road that had just had construction on it. The rain made it impassable, so members of the Santee Sioux Tribe used shuttles to travel around on the oiled roads to the polling site.”
Other issues created election challenges, Fischer said.
“It was very difficult to get poll workers and we looked at the (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliancy of the polling sites,” she said, referring to the federal law regarding handicapped accessibility.
MOVING FORWARD
Fischer found tremendous success in her initial experiences with all-mail balloting.
“After the 2018 elections, I was very impressed with the voter turnout of the three by-mail precincts. It was a huge improvement, and we received many compliments,” she said.
“Some voters who had been registered for many years actually voted for the first time because they didn’t have to request a ballot — it just arrived in the mail box. The paid return postage was also a plus.”
With the initial success, Fischer moved forward with implementing the by-mail process across the entire county.
“Voter turnout in the by-mail precincts, positive public comment, the difficulty of finding poll workers and traveled miles to polling sites were my reasons to apply for the remaining five precincts to become by-mail precincts,” she said.
“I presented the information to the Knox County Board of Supervisors, who gave approval. I forwarded the applications and board approval to then-(Nebraska) Secretary of State John Gale, and he approved the ‘by mail’ designation on January 2, 2019.”
Prior to this year, Fischer held experience using all-mail balloting.
“We’ve had the 2018 primary and general elections in three precincts plus special elections (for Santee and Wausa) in 2018 and 2019 that were also by mail, so I feel we have the experience to conduct this first entire county by mail election,” she said.
“There are challenges, such as people needing to update the addresses on their voter registrations and new election equipment to learn how to operate. But the time we would have spent on training, materials and finding poll workers is now spent making many phone calls to voters to assist them to update registrations.”
For voters in by-mail counties, the ballot will soon be in the mail.
“‘By mail’ counties will begin sending ballots April 22, so voters are encouraged to update or register now,” Fischer said. “We want your vote to count!”
——
For more information on elections and voting, visit the respective county websites or the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.