LCTC Production Faces Realities Of COVID-19

“M*A*S*H” — as a novel, movie and TV show — is a dark comedy presented in the midst of the tragedy of the Korean War.
But while the characters of “M*A*S*H” had the crisis of the Korean War to deal with, the play itself opens under the cloud of another ongoing crisis: the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dark comedy is coming to the Dakota Theatre this week and next as a presentation of the Lewis & Clark Theatre Company (LCTC) — and it comes in the midst of another tragedy which show organizers are already taking steps to mitigate.
LCTC’s Michael Schumacher told the Press & Dakotan that the pandemic is being accounted for in many ways to keep patrons of the show safe.
“People are going to see it before they even walk in,” he said. “We’ll have our front door propped open. We’re going to have someone out front taking temperatures, which is kind of one of the leading symptoms if somebody has (COVID). Masks are going to be required in the lobby and the restrooms — just the public areas — and if people don’t have a mask, we will provide them one at the door. We will have hand sanitizer throughout the facility.”
Another major difference from normal shows will be the capacity of the theater itself.
While the Lewis & Clark Theatre has seating for around 520 people, only 120 people will be allowed in per show.
“We will be alternating rows for the shows and those rows will be alternated between shows,” Schumacher said. “The rows that we do have, people will be placed on the aisles, so not only do you have north-south distancing, you’ll also have east-west distancing.
Cleaning will also be carried out throughout the building between each show.
Schumacher said that the 25 actors are also being kept as safe as possible for the show.
“They’ve been distancing on stage,” he said. “We’ve provided masks for them. They’ve had assigned seats throughout rehearsals so there was very little mingling. They try to maintain as much distance as possible when they’re able to.”
He added that the situation did make it somewhat more difficult to get people on stage in the first place.
“You have some people who were hesitant to try out,” he said. “We were able to cast the whole show. We had to double-cast a couple of actors into a couple roles, but we were able to do that.”
Other preparations have included working with Bravo Battery of the South Dakota National Guard to consult on some of the military aspects of the show.
Schumacher offered a little preview of what audiences can expect from “M*A*S*H.”
“If people are familiar with the movie from 1970, it’s along the lines of that,” he said. “It’s less along the lines of the TV show. … You’ll see your favorites — Col. Blake, Benjamin Pierce and Trapper John when they arrive at camp. ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan’s going to be there. Klinger and Radar and Frank Burns are, of course, part of it, so it’s a very familiar show. I think people are really going to enjoy it.”
Schumacher said that the theatre company needed to begin moving forward again.
“We just needed to get momentum back and have people coming into our building and making sure people know we’re still active,” he said. “There’s only so much you can do online, and we’ve tried to maintain that presence. … If we were a theatre company that didn’t own our facility, it probably would be different, but we still have to pay heat, gas, electricity, water, insurance and stuff like that, so it’s important that we utilize the facility that we pay overhead on, but move forward as cautiously as possible.”
“M*A*S*H,” which is directed by Tara Leonard, opened Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9, and again Aug. 13-16. Show times are 7:30 p.m. for the Thursday-Saturday shows and 2 p.m. for the Sunday shows.
