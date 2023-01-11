South Dakota Supreme Court Upholds Turner County CAFO Permit
PIERRE — The Turner County Board of Adjustment properly granted a 2020 conditional-use permit (CUP) to a large-scale hog operation, the South Dakota Supreme Court recently ruled unanimously.

The case involved whether the Turner County board of adjustment acted properly in granting the permit to Steve and Ethan Schmeichel and Norway Pork Op, LLC, a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO). The Schmeichels had obtained a 2018 permit but returned for an identical 2020 permit because they considered it necessary under the county zoning ordinance.

