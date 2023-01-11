South Dakota Supreme Court Upholds Turner County CAFO Permit

PIERRE — The Turner County Board of Adjustment properly granted a 2020 conditional-use permit (CUP) to a large-scale hog operation, the South Dakota Supreme Court recently ruled unanimously.
The case involved whether the Turner County board of adjustment acted properly in granting the permit to Steve and Ethan Schmeichel and Norway Pork Op, LLC, a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO). The Schmeichels had obtained a 2018 permit but returned for an identical 2020 permit because they considered it necessary under the county zoning ordinance.
On both occasions, landowners Jeffrey K. Powers and Vicky Urban-Reasonover challenged the permit’s legality in circuit court. The adjustment board and Schmeichels argued the neighbors didn’t hold legal standing to challenge the permit.
In the 2020 case, Circuit Judge Chris Giles ruled the neighbors held legal standing to challenge the conditional-use permit. The judge also ruled the adjustment board had acted properly in granting the permit.
In addition, Giles refused to order Powers and Urban-Reasonover to pay all legal fees as requested by the adjustment board and Schmeichels.
In hearing the appeal, the Supreme Court upheld Giles’ decisions. The high court ruled the neighboring landowners held standing in the case, but the justices also ruled the Turner County Board of Adjustment acted properly in its decision to grant the permit.
The Supreme Court also upheld Giles’ decision not to impose attorney fees on Powers and Urban-Reasonover.
THE BACKGROUND
The Supreme Court decision contained facts of the case.
In 2018, the Schmeichels sought a conditional-use permit for a CAFO housing 7,400 head of swine. The operation would consist of 5,400 sows and 2,000 hogs weighing more than 55 pounds.
The Turner County Board of Adjustment voted to approve a permit for the operation.
The circuit court ruled the two neighbors lacked standing to challenge the permit. However, the Supreme Court found sufficient evidence that the neighbors were aggrieved parties and sent the matter back to the lower court.
Before the action was resolved, the Schmeichels submitted a 2020 CUP application, which was the one at issue in the recent Supreme Court case.
The parties agreed the 2020 application was identical to the 2018 application, except Norway Pork Op — which the Schmeichels formed to operate the CAFO — was an additional applicant for the 2020 permit.
Turner County adjustment board members questioned the effect of granting the 2020 permit after the 2018 permit was already approved. The Schmeichels’ counsel said the county zoning ordinance required an amended or new CUP application when ownership changed or if a year had passed since approval.
The counsel for Powers and Urban-Reasonover expressed concerns that, by approving the 2020 permit, the board had authorized twice as large a CAFO as intended.
The parties reached a final judgment, determining the Schmeichels shall not use the 2018 permit.
Prior to the 2020 permit hearing, Powers and Urban-Reasonover submitted reports from real estate appraiser Steve Shaykett and odor modeling expert Anton Jitnikovitch with a company called Scentroid.
The Schmeichels’ odor expert, Richard Nicolai, testified at the hearing.
Adjustment board members Mick Miller, Anthony Champa, Richard Vasgaard and Dean Austin unanimously granted the 2020 permit. Steve Schmeichel, a board member at the time, recused himself because of his interest at the CAFO.
At a bench trial, the circuit court found Powers and Urban-Reasonover held legal standing to challenge the 2020 permit. However, Giles determined the Board of Adjustment’s actions were legal.
In addition, the court declined to award attorney fees to the board of adjustment and Schmeichels.
SUPREME COURT HEARING
During the Supreme Court hearing on the 2020 permit, Powers and Urban-Reasonover argued their due process rights were violated and the Board of Adjustment had failed to adhere to its ordinance. On the other side, the board and Schmeichels argued whether the neighboring landowners held legal standing and whether the circuit abused its discretion by not awarding attorney fees.
In its decision, the Supreme Court found Powers and Urban-Reasonover held legal standing and admitted Shaykett’s opinion as expert testimony.
Prior to 2020, the South Dakota Legislature had not defined “aggrieved persons.” The Turner County board and the Schmeichels argued the adoption was significant because it increases the showing for establishing “aggrieved party” status.
The Supreme Court ruled Powers and Urban-Reasonover stood to suffer individual damage and not just as taxpayers. They would also benefit individually from a court ruling in their favor.
The board and Schmeichels argued the petitioners could not show actual injury because of the Right to Farm Covenant under Turner County’s zoning ordinance.
However, the covenant applies only to new construction, and the petitioners’ dwellings pre-existed the 2018 and 2020 permits, the Supreme Court noted. The covenant doesn’t diminish the parties’ claim of actual injury, the justices added.
The two sides in the Turner County dispute produced conflicting scientific testimony. However, the Supreme Court found sufficient evidence to support the petitioners’ claims of a direct link between the CAFO odor and reduced property values.
The Supreme Court dismissed the two neighbors’ (petitioners’) claims that the Board of Adjustment violated their right to due process. The petitioners argued the board felt the need to approve the 2020 permit after previously approving the 2018 one. In addition, they contended the board improperly considered the Schmeichels’ financial incentives tied to granting the permit.
The petitioners also argued, while Schmeichel didn’t vote, his appearance as an interested person at the Board of Adjustment hearing could have influenced or appeared to influence the other board members.
The Supreme Court ruled against those arguments, saying the Turner County board’s actions didn’t violate due process. The board’s reconsideration of essentially the same application they passed in 2018 didn’t show the board failed to consider evidence and arguments on the 2020 permit, the court said.
The Supreme Court did not find evidence of circuit court bias in the 2020 case. In addition, the high court didn’t find bias by the board of adjustments mentioning financial incentives for the Schmeichels or in Steve Schmeichel’s presence at the meeting.
In response to the petitioners’ claims, the Supreme Court found the Turner County board didn’t act arbitrarily or abdicate its decision-making authority by using information from others.
In the case of attorney fees, the Supreme Court noted the circuit is not required to award attorney fees. In addition, the high court found the circuit judge reasoned “the issues in this case were fairly debatable and non-frivolous.”
Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote the Supreme Court decision, affirmed by Associate Justices Janine Kern, Mark Salter, Patricia Devaney and Scott Myren.
To read the full decision, visit the SD Supreme Court website at https://ujs.sd.gov/Supreme_Court
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.