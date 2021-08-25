Save Room For Pie! Event Raises Money For Charles Mix Homeless

LAKE ANDES — For Michael Koranda, the Charles Mix County 4-H Achievement Days was easy as pie — in the face.
Koranda, the 4-H program advisor at the time, took not just one but 40 plates of whipped cream to the kisser. The fundraiser was offered during the Lake Andes event earlier this month.
Sporting a sign, “Aim Well!,” he took whatever came his way. He wiped off his face after each pie, ready for the next whipped cream projectile.
Thanks to Koranda’s good humor, the Charles Mix County 4-H Junior Leaders Association raised $200 to benefit the less fortunate. The money was used to create hygiene kits that include the basics for grooming and personal needs.
“The Junior Leaders used the Achievement Days celebration as an opportunity to raise money for the homeless here in Charles Mix County,” Koranda said. “This group of teens are looking to give back and to give a helpful hand up to those in need at this time in their neighboring communities.”
Koranda learned of the idea from a state 4-H Teen Leadership Conference he attended as a chaperone earlier this summer.
“It was an activity that the teens really enjoyed, and I figured the kids that I worked with would also enjoy,” he said. “I mean, how often are you able to cream someone just for fun?”
The 4-H Junior Leaders donated the money to the Rural Office of Community Services (ROCS), which has offices in Wagner and Lake Andes. Since 1981, the private, non-profit agency has served residents of south-central and southeastern South Dakota.
Darci Bultje handled the donation and hygiene kits, both through the ROCS community services director and through her involvement with the county 4-H program.
The ROCS offices in Lake Andes and Wagner welcomed the Charles Mix County 4-H donation, Bultje said. The agency offers housing assistance and other programs, but the staff looked to stretch the $200.
“We kicked it around and decided that the $200 would do the most good by going toward hygiene kits,” she said. “We include a number of things in them, like shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and other needs.”
While many people take such items for granted, low-income persons might not be able to afford the everyday items, including feminine hygiene products.
The hygiene kits will benefit a number of people in need, Bultje said.
“Some people are homeless, but many of these people aren’t found on the streets,” she said. “We have many households where generations of family members live together because they can’t afford their own housing.”
The benefit from the 4-H fundraiser went beyond the money raised, Bultje said.
“The kids worked really well selling tickets for it, and the communities really responded,” she said. “It was a fun time, and the money went to a good cause.”
For Koranda, Achievement Days and the pie in the face were among his final experiences with the SDSU Extension Service. He now works with the Bon Homme Public Schools as K-12 vocal music teacher.
Koranda brought a great deal of passion to his 4-H work and connected well with people of all ages, Bultje said.
“Michael did a wonderful job with 4-H,” she said. “We appreciated him and will really miss him.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.