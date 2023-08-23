Crofton Mayor Avoids Recall, Voters To Decide Councilor’s Fate

CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton voters will decide whether to remove City Council President Larry Peitz, but Mayor Robert Evans will not face a recall election.
Former Crofton Police Chief John Carter circulated petitions to remove both men from office. The council previously didn’t renew Carter’s contract.
Under state statute, Carter faced an Aug. 22 deadline for submitting his petitions on both Evans and Pietz.
This week, Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer confirmed the collection of a sufficient number of valid petition signatures for Peitz’s recall election but not for Evans.
“There needs to be 127 valid signatures for recalling Robert Evans. The recall petition (on him) was not submitted because there weren’t enough signatures,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
“The recall petition on Larry Pietz was submitted (last Monday), and the signatures were verified. There were 71 signatures on the petition and seven were rejected, so there were 64 valid signatures. The requirement was 63.”
Fischer told the Press & Dakotan she had contacted both Peitz and the City of Crofton, informing them of the sufficient number of signatures for a recall.
“I will be sending a letter to the City (of Crofton) and give them the timeline of setting the election,” the county clerk said.
Previously, Fischer said a recall election would likely be held in November, but that date depends on the Crofton City Council’s actions.
During the July city meeting, Carter said he wasn’t given official reasons for his dismissal.
At the meeting, Carter said he wasn’t prepared to appeal his dismissal because his lawyer wasn’t present. Carter sought a separate, closed meeting involving himself, his attorney, the mayor and City Council, and the city attorney.
At the time, the council indicated it would schedule such a meeting.
Carter’s petition for Peitz contained the following statement of reasons for recall.
“Peitz consistently violates public meeting laws of the State of Nebraska,” Carter wrote. “He unlawfully disposes of public property without proper notice or processes. He operates in secret and is not transparent. Pietz lacks the integrity to hold public office due to his implicit biases. He is hostile toward the police personnel in Crofton.”
Peitz didn’t submit a defense statement for the petition, which is allowed but not required.
In his other petition, Carter included the following statement of reason for recalling Evans.
“Evans does not represent all of the citizens due to his implicit biases,” Carter wrote. “He has a callous disregard for the rights of the citizens of Crofton to speak or get on the agenda at public meetings. He operates in secret and is not transparent. He uses his office to conduct personal attacks. He is hostile toward the police personnel.”
Evans did not submit a defense statement for the petition.
Following the July city meeting, Evans issued a statement that he would rewrite the city’s grant application for a $186,000, two-year law enforcement grant originally written by Carter.
Evans said he made the decision to rewrite the city’s grant application after two Santee Sioux leaders objected to what they considered derogatory portrayals of their tribe in Carter’s application.
Evans further disputed Carter’s information in the application and questioned Carter’s authority to do so, as the mayor described it, “without any input by the council.”
Crofton voters are already casting their ballots in another mail-only election.
Crofton city councilman James Murphy faces a recall in a Sept. 12 election, while voters will also decide whether to raise the city sales tax by one-half percent in a separate measure.
The Knox County Clerk’s office sent out the ballots Monday in the mail-only ballot. Both Murphy’s recall and the sales-tax measure are contained on the same ballot, which must be returned to the county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
The City of Crofton sent notice to voters that they did not need to place postage on the ballots as the county would pay for it. Fischer confirmed to the Press & Dakotan that the county would pay the postage with the city reimbursing the county for the expense.
Aug. 25 is the deadline for online, mail-in, registration, delivered and agency registrations. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. is the deadline for in-person voter registration in the Knox County Clerk’s office at the courthouse in Center, Nebraska.
Anyone with election-related questions should contact the county clerk’s office at (402) 288-5604, by email at clerk@knoxcountyne.gov or by stopping during regular office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
