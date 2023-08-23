Crofton Mayor Avoids Recall, Voters To Decide Councilor’s Fate
Courtesy Photo

CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton voters will decide whether to remove City Council President Larry Peitz, but Mayor Robert Evans will not face a recall election.

Former Crofton Police Chief John Carter circulated petitions to remove both men from office. The council previously didn’t renew Carter’s contract.

