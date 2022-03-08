A Wagner man convicted of failure to register as a sex offender was sentenced Monday to nine months in prison.
According to United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes. Russell Duane Hubbeling, 57, was sentenced to nine months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Hubbeling was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 1.
The conviction stems from Hubbeling failing to register as a sex offender as required by federal law between Aug. 5, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021.
Hubbeling had previously been convicted of a sex offense in federal court, which requires him to register for the rest of his life.
Hubbeling was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
