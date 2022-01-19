Yankton Motel Bought For Employee Housing

A former Yankton motel is set to fulfill a new role — employee housing.
On Wednesday, radio station KYNT reported that the Broadway Inn had been purchased by Henry Street Properties, LLC, of Minnesota, a company that buys properties for American Foods Group which owns the Cimpl Packing Company in Yankton, earlier this month.
The $4.1 million transaction is reportedly to provide temporary housing for Cimpl’s employees.
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday that this is a positive development.
“The purchase is an indicator that Cimpl’s is committed to continuing to do business in Yankton,” she said. “It’s exciting that they’re able to bring new workforce into our community. Since we do not currently have good transitional housing options available, they are working to solve their problem.”
Yankton isn’t the only municipality where open jobs are outpacing housing availability.
“From talking with other counterparts in the region, this is not uncommon for companies to purchase housing opportunities for their own employees,” she said. “With the housing market being as tight as it is and you have families or individuals who want to move here and work here and be a part of our community, sometimes the employers just need to take that into their own hands to make sure that they have a spot for these new people.”
The Press & Dakotan attempted to inquire further about the purchase with American Foods Group, but no response was received by press time.
The concept of using old hotels to address local housing issues is catching on in small towns and large metropolitan areas throughout the country.
In October, the Steamboat Pilot & Today of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, reported that the Steamboat Springs City Council had given the go-ahead to two development groups to redevelop a former hotel into workforce housing for employees of the nearby Steamboat Resort and that similar projects were in the planning process for two other area hotels.
Meanwhile, the Fresno Bee reported in December that its City Council was taking steps to secure funding to help turn a former hotel into housing for unhoused Fresno City College students.
And KABC-TV reported last month that Los Angeles’ historic Cecil Hotel is undergoing a transformation into affordable housing residences for low-income individuals.
While the Broadway Inn’s closure does mean a loss of lodging space in Yankton, Wenande noted that this will only be temporary.
“I’m just excited that the Fairfield Inn will be coming online,” she said. “When that gets completed out by the mall, we can continue to have that additional (lodging) stock for our tourists coming into the community.”
Though the 72-room Fairfield Inn project was long stalled by a multitude of issues, progress has been made on completing the hotel throughout the winter months.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.