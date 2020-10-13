Yankton County has issued a burn ban for the remainder of the week as dry, windy weather is expected to create hazardous fire conditions.
A red flag warning has been posted for southeast South Dakota for today (Wednesday) by the National Weather Service. Low humidity and winds possibly gusting up to 40-50 miles per hour are expected.
Similar conditions are expected Thursday, followed by cooler and drier weather heading into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.