• Edin Martinez Garcia, 20, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Agnes Jandreau, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Tyler Schaefer, 36, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant of arrest after indictment for distribution of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a controlled substance.
• Sheldon Winder, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
