The following permits were issued by the city of Yankton during June 2022:
N-K Properties Inc., 504 Spruce St.; Roofing; $2,000
Jeff Nohr, 700 Pine St.; Windows/Siding; $10,000
Preston E. Holida, 1301 Pearl St.; Single family home-alteration/repair-rooftop solar; $24,093
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2518 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $109,584
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2516 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $117,465.60
Megan M. Ryken, 709 West 6th St.; Single family home-accessory structure-garage; $15,667.20
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2519 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $108,288.40
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2521 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $96,097.60
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2523 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $111,151.20
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2514 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $103,988.40
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2520 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $119,855.60
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2522 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-new; $104,085.20
Patrice M. Weisser, 1602 Pearl St.; Single family home-addition; $40,000
Rachel Annmarie Houdek, 2912 Lakeview Dr.; Single family home-accessory structure-deck; $1,600
Diamond H Properties LLC, 1204 Cedar St.; Windows; $2,000
Doug Olson, 505 Pearl St.; Windows; $6,800
Curtis D. Anderson, 102 Anchor Dr.; Roofing; $8,500
Rick Smith, 110 West 6th St.; Roofing; $2,500
Carl R. Blank, 606 W. 5th St.; Demolition
Jerry J. Dickinson, 1815 Cedar St.; Single family home-addition-deck; $3,600
Patrick M. Mines, 608 East 21st St.; Roofing; $9,000
Emil R. Shimo, Jr., 1604 Capitol St.; Roofing; $15,600
Ross Lee Lindquist, 505 Burgess Rd.; Roofing; $9,000
Karen Louise Springer, 700 West 5th St.; Roofing; $10,000
Brian J. Rempfer, 604 August Cir.; Roofing; $11,500
Robert A. Prouty, 812 Burgess Rd.; Roofing; $11,331
Thomas A. Sedlacek, Jr., 1209 West 9th St.; Roofing; $14,360
Kenneth C. Pearson, 2313 Walnut St.; Roofing; $7,500
Karla R. Kolbeck, 1805 West City Limits Rd; Roofing; $17,110
Delozier Family Protection Trust, 808 East 12th St.; Roofing; $7,300
Kurt L. Termansen, 621 Augusta Cir.; Roofing; $7,500
Gaylon Johnson Rev. Trust, 1205 West St.; Roofing; $15,600
Chad A. Nolan, 2906 Lakeview Dr.; Roofing; $10,000
Preston E. Holida, 1301 Pearl St.; Roofing; $19,100
Randall P. Auch, 1008 East 15th St.; Roofing; $9,730
Diversified Property Mgt. LLC, 1010 Pennsylvania St.; Roofing; $13,750
Evie Lynn Potts, 3004 Mary St.; Roofing; $7,100
Larry Stevens, 1101 Redmond St.; Single family home-alteration/repair-basement finish; $15,000
Daniel W. Fitch, 303 West 17th St.; Roofing; $7,000
Travis R. Hively, 212 East 15th St.; Egress Window; $2,000
Drotzmann Construction LLC, 1507 Joseph Cir.; Single family home-new
T&T Development LLC, 1510 Summit Lane; Single family home-new; $293,640
Sacred Heart Hospital, 501 Summit St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $466,140
Fred B. Binder, 503 Mulberry St.; Single family home-accessory structure-deck; $640
Sarah J. Brandt, 1007 West 10th St.; Egress Window; $4,000
Jacob Finck, 809 Douglas Ave.; Demolition
Jean M. Prater, 2308 Western Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $15,000
Carissa Kay Shutt, 608 Linn St.; Single family home-alteration/repair deck replacement; $6,000
Frances Ann Day Rev. Trust, 605 Linn St.; Single family home-accessory structure-shed; $4,000
Yankton Media Inc., 319 Walnut St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $56,300
Yankton Youth Soccer Assoc., TBD; Commercial-new comfort station; $1,200,000
Preston E. Holida, 1301 Pearl St.; Single family home-alteration/repair-entry deck; $7,000
Preston E. Holida, 1301 Pearl St.; Siding/windows; $25,000
CMC Adventures LLC, 103 West 4th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $22,000
CMC Adventures LLC, 505 West 4th St.; Roofing; $8,000
Connie Bornitz, 312 West 4th St.; Roofing; $8,000
Michelle Zimiga, 408 East 15th St.; Single family home-accessory structure-pergola; $3,100
Vernon E. Wuebben, 1806 Dakota St.; Windows; $4,500
BD Construction LLC, 1411 Millie Ln; Single family home-new; $189,982.80
BD Construction LLC, 1413-1415 Millie Ln; Single family home-new-duplex; $231,340
———
Total Fees: $9,496.50
June 2022 Total Valuation: $3,871,860
June 2021 Total Valuation: $6,905,803.48
2022 to Date Valuation: $12,614,851.10
2021 to Date Valuation: $12,713,947.54
