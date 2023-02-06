Love will fill the air in true Victorian fashion when the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home holds a Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. at 509 Pine Street in Yankton. Have dinner in the home where Yankton Magazine Club organizer and secretary Mrs. N. J. (Alice Bullfinch) Cramer lived.
Bring a homemade Valentine for other guests to admire. Mrs. Cramer will decide which one is the best. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and libations served in the front parlor. Get to know others who love this beautiful home.
