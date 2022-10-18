BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension’s Community Vitality team, in collaboration with Utah State University Extension, will offer the November session of the South Dakota Remote Works program.
Established in 2021, the Certified Remote Work Professional online certificate course provides a series of key tools for individuals, communities and businesses interested in remote work across the state. The program is designed to equip participants with the skills and tools necessary to transition from on-site work to a virtual remote work career.
In 2022, a study by Upwork, a freelance talent marketplace, surveyed over 23,000 people in the U.S. and identified remote work as a primary factor influencing Americans’ plans to relocate. The study estimates between 14 to 23 million Americans are planning to move because of remote work.
The blended course will begin Nov. 7 and conclude Dec. 9 and combines online work with interactive workshops. Participants should plan to invest six to eight hours per week to the program. Participation in all four workshops is mandatory to complete the course.
Workshops will be offered from 2-3 p.m. CDT or 6-7 p.m. CDT on: Thursday, Nov. 10; Thursday, Nov. 17; Thursday, Dec. 1; and Thursday, Dec. 8.
Registration will close Oct. 25 at noon. CDT. There is a fee, with scholarships available through support from the Bush Foundation.
To learn more or register for the course, visit the SDSU Extension events webpage.
