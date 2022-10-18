BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension’s Community Vitality team, in collaboration with Utah State University Extension, will offer the November session of the South Dakota Remote Works program.

Established in 2021, the Certified Remote Work Professional online certificate course provides a series of key tools for individuals, communities and businesses interested in remote work across the state. The program is designed to equip participants with the skills and tools necessary to transition from on-site work to a virtual remote work career.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.