In Monday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health reported just 25 new positive tests, the lowest number the state has recorded since May 25.
There were a total of 770 processed test results reported Monday. That was also the lowest number reported since May 25.
During a media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton noted that the testing deadline for the daily reports has now been moved from 5 p.m. on the previous day to 1 p.m. This was done in order for allow staff to analyze data during business hours, he said.
No new positive tests were reported among South Dakota counties in the Yankton area.
In Nebraska, Dixon County reported one new case, its 53rd.
Yankton County, which reported its second death related to COVID-19 over the weekend, remained at 85 known cases and 73 recoveries.
New recoveries were reported in Charles Mix (+1, 41 total), Douglas (+1, 5) and Hutchinson (+1, 14) counties.
South Dakota statewide statistics for Monday included:
• Total Cases — 7,524 (+25)
• Total Tests — 91,378 (+770)
• Active Cases — 872 (+4)
• Deaths — 109 (0 change)
• Recoveries — 6,543 (+21)
• Hospitalizations — 742 ever hospitalized (+4); 63 currently hospitalized (+10)
In Nebraska, 174 new cases were recorded by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday. That brought the state’s total of known cases to 21,172.
No new deaths were reported (285).
The DHHS website also showed no increase in total hospitalizations (1,421), but the number of current hospitalizations rose by three to 98.
Recoveries were listed at 15,860 (+136).
Total tests processed stood at 211,901 (+3,563).
———
The statistics for area South Dakota counties as of Monday are as follows, listed in positive tests, recoveries, negative tests, total hospitalizations and deaths (with changes in the past seven days in parentheses):
• Bon Homme County — 14 positive tests (+2), 12 recovered (+1), 626 negative tests (+23), 1 ever hospitalized (0), 0 deaths.
• Charles Mix County — 96 positive tests (+5), 41 recovered (+5), 927 negative tests (+144), 31 ever hospitalized (+2), 0 deaths
• Clay County — 93 positive tests (+4), 83 recovered (+8), 1,066 negative tests (+91), 6 ever hospitalized (+2), 0 deaths
• Douglas County — 10 positive tests (+1), 5 recoveries (+1), 368 negative tests (+26), 2 ever hospitalized (+1), 0 deaths
• Hutchinson County — 17 positive tests (+2), 14 recoveries (+4), 757 negative tests (+35), 2 ever hospitalized (0), 0 deaths
• Turner County — 29 positive tests (+2), 24 recoveries (+1), 747 negative tests (+48), 3 ever hospitalized (0), 0 deaths
• Union County — 151 positive tests (+14), 127 recovered (+12), 1,546 negative tests (+94), 8 ever hospitalized (+1), 1 death (0)
• Yankton County — 85 positive tests (+3), 73 recovered (+2), 2,579 negative tests (+147), 7 hospitalized (0), 2 deaths (2)
In Nebraska, Cedar County has 19 positive tests and 296 total tests processed, Dixon County has 53 positive tests and 432 tests processed with two deaths, and Knox County has 25 positive tests and 568 tests processed.
