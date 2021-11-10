Cases Disposed: Oct. 23-29, 2021
Tyler R. Haas, 1213 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Ted William Waltner, Bridgewater; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Norman Lee Rokusek, 811 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Timothy Lafe Beltz, 1105 Belair Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Dane Michael Wiedmeier, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kymberly Elizabeth Jandreau, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Alissa Jolie Mogck, Mitchell; Certain operators required wear seats; $25.
Wesley Dean Cook, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Chad Harlan McCorkell, 2924 Masters Ave., Yankton; Limitation on tree stands; $25.
Brittney Archambeau, 115 W. 3rd St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
David Moses Traversie, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Elizabeth Welbes, 410 Green St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Taylor Ann Huyvaerte, Watertown; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
David Joseph Iron Shell, 617 West 3rd, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days; No driver’s license.
Brandon Cervantes, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Juanita Eagle Hawk, Pine Ridge; No driver’s license; $120.
Laney Dean Bacon, Springfield; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of three years with 7 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information.
Jason Eugene Novak, 2803 Mary Street, Unit D, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $699.50; Jail sentence of 30 days; Two years probation; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Reid Robert Oliver Lande, 1001 Memory Lanes #23, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 3 years with 2 years, 6 months suspended and 35 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Javier Renteria, 504 Green St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Brian Christopher Elle, 412 Capital Street, Yankton; Misprision of felony; $396.50; Jail sentence of 360 days with 270 suspended and 69 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,616.50; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; Probation two years; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Recharged by information; Drug free zones created; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information; Drug free zones created; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more schedule I or II related items; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Recharged by information.
James Brian Thomas, Lafayette, La.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Ethan Levi Thompson, 1802 College St., Yankton; Fishing without license-resident; $132.50; License revoked for one year.
Erik Dean Kurth, Mitchell; Overweight on axle; $260.50.
Michael Arthur English, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joshua Perry Koscielski, Valley Springs; Failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV without proper endorsements; $182.50; Vehicle equipment violation; $182.50.
Benjamin Joseph Kotalik, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Michael Paul Howell, Reno, Ohio; Fishing with license-non resident; $182.50; License revoked for one year.
Scott Daniel Parmalee, Gayville; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Mark Matthew Nelson, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Britta Drapeau, 2008 Elm Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $91.50.
Elijah T. Russaw, 1310 West 30th St. #308, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Nathan Oldenkamp, Sioux City, Iowa; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Hannah Johnson, 2603 Pine St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
