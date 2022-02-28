Accidents
• A report was received at 5:24 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle accident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 10:07 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 7:51 a.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on 9th St.
• A report was received at 12:09 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:53 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident on 437th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:14 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Highway 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.