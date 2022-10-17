WAKONDA — The annual District 8 Fall Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, in Wakonda for Legionnaires from Yankton, Douglas, Clay, Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Turner counties.
A social will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the Legion business session which will begin at 2 p.m. at the Wakonda American Legion Post Home.
