Yankton’s Crohn’s and Colitis support group will meet via Zoom at 6:45 p.m. tonight (Tuesday). If you would like to join in for the Zoom meeting, contact Dave Brown at carrot18888@gmail.com or call 605-665-7199. You may also reach out to Kathy Ryken at 605-665-8667.
The support group meetings are for friends, family and patients with Crohn’s or Colitis.
