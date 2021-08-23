South Dakota recorded 331 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Active cases continued to climb, reaching 2,589 (+257). It’s the first time the statistic has been above 2,500 cases since April 7.
Meanwhile, active hospitalizations rose by two to 127. One new hospitalization was recorded in Turner County.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,057.
Yankton County recorded two new positive tests and one new recovery, raising its number of active cases to 25. A new statistic on the DOH portal showed the number of “variants of concern” diagnosed in each county, based on random, or sentinel, testing; as of Monday, Yankton County had nine such cases.
Other area South Dakota counties recording new infections Monday included Charles Mix County (+5), Clay County (+3), Douglas County (+1), Turner County (+4) and Union County (+3).
In the DOH’s weekly update of community spread in South Dakota counties, six area counties — Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Union and Yankton — rated as having high community spread, meaning at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of 10% or greater. Both Bon Homme and Clay counties rated as having substantial community spread, defined as 40-99 cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rating of 8.0-9.9%.
