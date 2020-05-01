VERMILLION — This fall, South Dakota’s public universities will once again bustle with students on campus.
Because of COVID-19, the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) ordered online delivery of courses starting last month. The distance learning was extended through the end of the spring semester.
On Friday, the regents announced a return to on-campus operations, including face-to-face instruction, this fall.
University of South Dakota officials announced they are preparing the Vermillion campus for the students’ return. USD enrolls about 10,000 students, and the academic calendar calls for an Aug. 24 start to classes.
President Sheila K. Gestring said the decision to return to campus this fall was made after careful consideration. Discussions were held involving the regents, SDBOR staff, public university presidents and superintendents, public health authorities and state leadership.
“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring our students home to campus and reinvigorate campus with their energy,” Gestring said in a news release.
“As we move forward into a new normal, our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We remain vigilant in our responsibility to protect our community members and we will continue to make decisions that prioritize their well-being.”
Besides USD, the system includes South Dakota State University in Brookings, Northern State University in Aberdeen, Dakota State University in Madison, Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, the South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired in Aberdeen and the South Dakota School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls.
All have made a commitment to operate on campus and to safely resume face-to-face teaching and learning in fall 2020, according to Regents President John W. Bastian.
“The COVID-19 pandemic dictated an unprecedented change this spring in the way we teach, learn and work, requiring faculty, students, and staff to adapt in extraordinary ways,” Bastian said. “While our institutions will successfully complete the spring and summer semesters, under conditions that none of us could anticipate, we all must turn attention to a new academic year beginning this fall.”
The respective campuses have worked on protocols for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Since January, USD’s COVID-19 Task Force has focused on pandemic planning and response, according to a news release. Because of the pandemic’s fluid nature, the university continues to prepare for a variety of situations.
USD officials say they are equipped to act should there be changing circumstances on campus or in Vermillion.
“We know certain aspects of the campus experience may look a little different in the short-term future,” Gestring said.
“There may be changes to campus operations and programming as we take careful precautions to ensure the health and safety of our Coyote community. At the same time, we will maintain the opportunities and resources that add value to the students’ experience at USD.”
Regents and campus officials said they will be guided by safety, science and the institutions’ educational mission, according to the news release. Their priority is balancing the significant value of on-campus teaching and learning with an equal responsibility to protect community health and safety, the release added.
Each campus has the authority to adjust certain operational details for their institution, academic programs and community circumstances.
Pandemic planning will continue in the months ahead, with each campus announcing its details and protocols through news release and websites. Those sources will contain the latest information and developments.
