The following marrriage licenses were issued by Yankton County in April 2023:
Joshua Kocmich, 35, and Carla Lauck, 32, both of Volin, married April 8, 2023.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 10:26 pm
Shelton Moeller, 29, and Elizabeth Anderson, 40, both of Yankton, married April 14, 2023.
Austin Fischer, 26, of Tyndall, and Rachel Millage, 25, of Fordyce, Neb., married April 15, 2023.
Robert Donelan, 58, of Madison, and Marci Flood, 48, of Salem, married April 21,2023.
Orin Carlson, 29, and Traci Eilers, 29, both of Vermillion, married April 22, 2023.
Roy Brown, 34, and Meagan Smith, 32, both of Lesterville, married April 28, 2023.
Nicholas Dalchow, 26, of Wyndmere, ND, and Brianna Geigle, 25, of Yankton, married April 28, 2023.
Christopher Bye, 36, and Morgan Werner, 29, both of Gayville, married April 29, 2023.
