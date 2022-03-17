Don Barnett was the young mayor of Rapid City when one of the worst floods in American history hit the mountain town.
Fifty years later, Barnett has written “Thorns and Roses,” a first-person memoir of the horrific night of the flood and the aftermath. He also relates stories of South Dakota political history from the 1970s, including insights to racial conflicts of the era, including the 1973 incident at Wounded Knee.
Barnett will speak about the flood and sign copies of the book on Tuesday, March 22, at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House in downtown Yankton. He’ll be present to sign books from 7:30-9:30 a.m., and make some remarks at 10 a.m.
Barnett will also address the Yankton Rotary Club on Tuesday noon before traveling to Vermillion for several appearances.
