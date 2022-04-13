Wagner Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Her Child’s Death

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner woman has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to her 2-year-old son’s death and will face an August trial.
Calarina Drapeaux, 27, entered her pleas this week at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes. She faces one charge of abuse of or cruelty to a minor and three counts of aggravated assault — domestic abuse. The Class 3 felonies each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
In addition, she faces one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son. He was found with extensive bruising on his body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Drapeaux’s boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, was arrested for the boy’s death. Sharpfish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, has pleaded not guilty to the abuse/felony charge and two drug charges. He faces a May trial in Lake Andes.
A month after her son died, Drapeaux was arrested and charged in connection with the boy’s death. The probable-cause affidavit listed one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age and two drug charges, one a misdemeanor.
A Charles Mix County grand jury indicted Drapeaux March 24 on the amended charges. Because she was indicted, a preliminary hearing was cancelled. In addition, her arraignment was scheduled in circuit court because of the felony charges.
Judge Bruce Anderson accepted Drapeaux’s not guilty pleas Monday and has set an April 25 status hearing. In addition, the judge set an Aug. 17 plea and pre-trial hearing and an Aug. 22 start to a jury trial.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steven Cotton is prosecuting the case. Avon attorney Brooke Swier Schloss is serving as court-appointed defense counsel.
The indictment charges that, on or before January 2022 and February 2022, Drapeaux committed the offense of abuse of or cruelty “in that the defendant did abuse, expose, torture, torment or cruelly punish a minor, in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault, and the victim is less than 7 years of age.”
In addition, the indictment contains three counts that, between October 2021 and February 2022, Drapeaux committed aggravated assault (domestic abuse), as “the defendant did assault another with intent to commit bodily injury which results in serious bodily injury.”
She also faces one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, which court documents cited as morphine.
Drapeaux is pregnant, was not working and was living in a Wagner apartment with her sister and nephew, according to court papers. Drapeaux gave statements about several events that allegedly happened leading up to her son’s death, but they were later found not to be truthful, court records state.
Previously, Judge Donna Bucher set a $30,000 bond along with conditions of the court. The judge refused a defense request to release Drapeaux on personal recognizance (PR).
Last week, Swier Schloss renewed her effort to secure a reduced bond for her client. The attorney is seeking a hearing with Anderson as soon as possible.
If released from jail, Drapeaux would live in Lake Andes with either her cousin, Mia Fischer, or her brother, Phoenix Irving, according to the defense motion.
Drapeaux was not currently employed but was looking for employment prior to her current incarceration, the motion said. She is pregnant and is considered a high-risk pregnancy.
Drapeaux has completed a treatment-needs assessment with Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health, the motion said. She continues to meet with her doctors and therapists.
The defendant scheduled parenting classes, which were to begin this week. In addition, she is willing to participate in the 24/7 sobriety program as well as complete an urinalysis twice weekly for detecting drugs.
In a court document, Swier Law Firm has filed a defendant’s first motion for discovery. The defense entered its order for requiring the prosecution to provide a number of items for discovery.
The motion includes witnesses, law enforcement reports and videos, criminal records of witnesses the prosecution intends to call, and evidence that may be favorable to the defendant.
The defense also wants disclosure of “any and all plea offers, plea bargains, consideration, compensation or other incentives of any nature or sort which were given or offered to any person, including without limitation, the witnesses identified pursuant to this motion, in exchange for their cooperation or testimony in the above matter.”
Drapeaux has been incarcerated in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes.
