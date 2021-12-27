LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health is seeking applicants for the State Advisory Committee on Mental Health.
The committee is currently seeking two consumers of mental health services or their family members, and one provider of mental health services.
Members of the committee should have a demonstrated interest and commitment, and specialized knowledge, experience, or expertise relating to the provision of mental health services in the state of Nebraska.
The committee advises the Division of Behavioral Health and serves as the state’s mental health planning council as required by Public Law 102-321.
To apply, visit https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req
For more information, reach out to John Trouba in the Division of Behavioral Health at John.Trouba@nebraska.gov or at 402-471-7824.
