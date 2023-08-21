Crofton Voters
P&D File Photo

CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton city councilman James Murphy faces a recall in a Sept. 12 election, while voters will also decide whether to raise the city sales tax by one-half percent in a separate measure.

In addition, Crofton voters could face another election later this year involving two other city leaders. Separate recall efforts have been undertaken seeking the removal of Mayor Robert Evans and City Council Chairman Larry Peitz.

