CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton city councilman James Murphy faces a recall in a Sept. 12 election, while voters will also decide whether to raise the city sales tax by one-half percent in a separate measure.
In addition, Crofton voters could face another election later this year involving two other city leaders. Separate recall efforts have been undertaken seeking the removal of Mayor Robert Evans and City Council Chairman Larry Peitz.
Former Crofton police chief John Carter has served as the principal circulator of separate petitions seeking the removal of both Evans and Peitz.
Carter has until today (Aug. 22) to submit his petitions, according to Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer. State law determines the number of signatures needed for the recall process for each office, she added.
“There needs to be 127 valid signatures for recalling Robert Evans and 63 valid signatures for recalling Larry Peitz,” the county clerk told the Press & Dakotan. “If there are sufficient signatures, (there) will need to be an election, probably in November, but it totally depends when, and if, the signatures are sufficient.”
But first, Crofton voters within the city limits will decide the Murphy recall and the sales-tax increase. While separate elections, they will both appear on the same ballot.
Sept. 12 is listed as Election Day, but the voting process is underway and will not involve any polling places. The ballots will be mailed to all registered voters for them to complete and return.
“This is a totally by-mail election as Knox County is a by-mail election (jurisdiction),” Fischer said.
For voters already registered, ballots were scheduled to be delivered to the Crofton Post Office on Monday morning (Aug. 21) for the upcoming election, Fischer said.
“All voted ballots must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2023, to be counted,” she said.
Ballots can be returned by U.S. mail. They can also be hand delivered to the Knox County Clerk’s office or placed in a sealed locked ballot drop box located in the east foyer at the Knox County Courthouse in Center, Nebraska.
“Canvassing is scheduled for the next day, Sept. 13, so the election results would not be official until after canvassing, Fischer said.
Under Nebraska election law, the petitioner lists the reason for seeking the recall. The elected official can, but is not required to, submit a defense statement. Both become part of the circulated petition.
Each party’s statement is limited to 60 words.
Carissa Christensen has served as the principal petition circulator in the recall effort against Murphy.
“Murphy has been consistently inconsistent. One time to save himself and not save Crofton thousands hiring CPA. He did not vote in 2022 to fix the roads,” she wrote.
Christensen concluded with the following statement:
“He (Murphy) has no opinions on important matters just did not vote or show up for meetings. He supports firing John Carter as chief of police,” she said.
Carter has since been fired as police chief, as city officials said they were not renewing his contract. Carter said he was not officially notified of the reasons for his firing and has sought a meeting with the council for himself and his attorney.
Murphy chose to add a defense statement to his recall petition, disputing Christensen’s charges.
“These allegations against me are false. I did not support hiring a special CPA firm,” he said. “I have only missed two meetings in two and a half years. I did vote to spend all the street funds allocated for our streets to improve them.”
Regarding the city sales-tax measure, Crofton currently imposes a sales and use tax of 1% upon certain transactions within the City of Crofton.
The ballot measure asks if the city’s governing body should impose an addition one-half percent (1/2%) upon the same transactions within the city, concluding with “whereas the City is committed to providing community amenities for the residents of the City such as modern swimming pool facilities and parks.”
Aug. 25 is the deadline for online, mail-in, registration, delivered and agency registrations. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. is the deadline for in-person voter registration in the Knox County Clerk’s office at the courthouse in Center, Nebraska.
Persons with election-related questions should contact the county clerk’s office at (402) 288-5604, by email at clerk@knoxcountyne.gov or by stopping during regular office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.