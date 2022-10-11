Update: Woman Wounded In 2021 Scotland Shooting Dies

SCOTLAND — A Scotland woman injured in last November’s multiple shooting at her home has died, but authorities have not confirmed whether her death was related to her shooting injuries.
Vicki Monclova, 57, died Sept. 14, according to her obituary received Tuesday by the Press & Dakotan.
“Vicki succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal shooting of her family November 9th, 2021,” the obituary said.
Monclova was one of five people shot during last November’s incident at her Scotland residence. Three people died, and Monclova and a 5-year-old girl were injured.
Francis Lange, 43, of Scotland faces nine felony charges, including three for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He allegedly entered the home, where he formerly lived, and shot the five people.
Lange has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity.
With Vicki Monclova’s passing, the question arises if her death was shooting related and if prosecutors will seek a fourth count of first-degree murder.
Court records available Tuesday did not indicate filings of new or amended charges by the prosecution or any other motions by either the state or defense.
The November 2021 shooting deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured included Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
Lange has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony with a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
He is also charged with two counts of committing a felony while carrying a firearm (first conviction) and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, both a Class 2 felony.
The class 2 felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The firearms charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.
In addition, he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
The case is prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s (AG) office, represented by Deputy AG Brent Kempema and Assistant AG Katie Mallery, and by Bon Homme State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s office declined Tuesday to comment on Monclova’s death or whether it will bring new or amended charges against Lange.
“The AG’s Office does not comment on ongoing investigations or prosecutions,” spokesman Stewart Huntington told the Press & Dakotan.
Lange’s defense attorneys, Seth Klentz of Beresford and Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls, had requested a mental health evaluation for their client.
Dr. Josette Lindahl has completed her evaluation of Lange, according to court records. She is affiliated with Avera Medical Group – University Psychiatry Associates of Sioux Falls.
The defense counsel provided a Sept. 6 notification of the evaluation’s completion, according to court records. The notification has been added to the court file, Huntington said.
Both the state and defense have said the mental evaluation results will play a major role in how they proceed with the case. In particular, the state has indicated it will use the mental evaluation to determine whether to seek the death penalty.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering, who is presiding over the proceedings, allowed for completion of the mental evaluation before the state decides on whether to pursue capital punishment.
“The state has not made that determination and there is not a set deadline for it to do so,” Huntington said Tuesday.
Gering has already set a Nov. 29 status hearing in Tyndall, according to First Circuit Court Administrator Kim Allison. Either the prosecution or defense could request the addition of an earlier hearing, if desired, Allison said.
“It would be up to the attorneys to request an additional hearing date prior to the one that is already set,” the court administrator added.
The case, now nearly a year old, has received numerous filings. Both sides have indicated they will call expert witnesses on a wide variety of issues, from ballistics to cell phone technology and messaging.
Lange had originally been scheduled for an Oct. 21-Nov. 4, 2022, trial in Bon Homme County, but Gering changed her original scheduling order to accommodate ongoing developments.
The defense lawyers have filed a request for change of venue, arguing their client can’t receive a fair trial in Bon Homme County.
“The defendant seeks a change of venue to a county other than Bon Homme County because an impartial trial cannot be had in Bon Homme County and the ends of justice would be promoted by such a move,” the motion for a change of venue said.
The motion doesn’t list any suggested or desired alternate locations.
At the start of proceedings, Gering noted the South Dakota Supreme Court had suspended the state’s “180-day rule” because of the COVID pandemic. Under the rule, defendants are to receive a trial, if sought, within 180 days of the initial court appearance.
Should the rule be reinstated, Lange said he waived his right to a speedy trial in order for his attorneys to have adequate time for pursuing his defense.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail on $2 million cash bond.
Monclova’s visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Scotland Community Church.
Her funeral is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
