LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has updated the Nebraska Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) Dashboard with the latest data through 2020. BRFSS is a telephone health survey of adults 18 and older that is conducted by all U.S. states and territories. DHHS conducts the Nebraska BRFSS portion.
The dashboard allows health professionals and the public to easily explore data on a variety of health topics. It also is used to identify new and emerging health issues, establish and track health objectives, and evaluate disease prevention measures.
Starting this year, the BRFSS dashboard is hosted on a new platform called the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. Atlas is a new data visualization platform for the Division of Public Health. The platform provides greater access to public health data that provides improved visualizations of the data.
The BRFSS tracks 88 unique indicators on the dashboard. Each state and territory uses a standardized core questionnaire developed by the CDC. Some core questions are asked annually and others are reported bi-annually. In addition, the state of Nebraska adds questions based on the interests and needs of public health programs and stakeholders, which varies year to year.
“In order to ensure the effectiveness of our health programs, it is important to be held accountable by the data and make adjustments where necessary,” said DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith. “We believe this dashboard will better inform public health professionals and others in the state about important health issues and high-risk groups. Knowing this will better direct public health prevention efforts at the state and local level.”
The BRFSS Dashboard can be accessed directly at https://atlas-dhhs.ne.gov/Atlas/BRFSS or through the Nebraska Public Health Atlas website at: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Nebraska-Public-Health-Atlas.aspx
