The seventh Annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at Riverside Park, Yankton. The event is hosted by Bridging Yankton, Helpline Center and United Way of Greater Yankton.,
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults in South Dakota. It is estimated that 85% of people in the United States alone will know someone who has died by suicide, and that one out of every five of those losses will be a close friend or relative.
Bridging Yankton is a suicide prevention group formed in Yankton in 2016 whose mission is to increase suicide awareness by supporting local and statewide prevention efforts. Each year, Bridging Yankton partners with local sponsors and the Helpline Center to host a Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk, providing hope, help, and healing to individuals and families in the greater Yankton community.
Registration for this year’s Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk on Aug. 5 begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheatre with a Remembrance Ceremony & Honorary Speaker to begin at 9 a.m. The 1.5-mile walk over Yankton’s Meridian Bridge will begin immediately following the ceremony.
Community members are encouraged to put together a team or register as an individual as we continue to step forward to prevent suicide and support those bereaved by loss. There is no cost to participate, but donations toward the mission are appreciated. Participants can both register or donate at the event or online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/stepforward
Proceeds from the event support local suicide prevention efforts and will also support the Helpline Center to provide statewide prevention services, educational programs, and support to survivors of suicide loss. Bridging Yankton has used proceeds from previous events to fund a crisis texting line, an updated social emotional curriculum, school assemblies focused on courage, character building, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention for local students.
If you have questions on the event, reach out to Bridging Yankton via United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org, or by phone at 605-665-6766
