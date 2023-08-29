Beef
Class 1 Baby Beef Heifer
Benjamin Nelsen, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Baby Beef, Baby Beef, Heifer, purple
———
Class 2 Baby Beef Bull
Diesel Healy, 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Baby Beef, Baby Beef, Bull, Blue
Maya Jackson, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Baby Beef, Baby Beef, Bull, Blue
Grand Champion Baby Beef — Benjamin Nelsen
———
Class 3 Miniature Hereford Breeding Heifer
Benjamin Nelsen, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Breeding Beef, Miniature Hereford Breeding Heifer, March Junior Yearling Heifer, Female, Blue
———
Class 4 Simmental Breeding Heifer Senior Heifer Calf (September)
Bella Healy, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Beef, Simmental Breeding Heifer, Senior Heifer Calf, Female, Purple
———
Class 5 Simmental Breeding Heifer Senior Heifer Calf
( October)
Bella Healy, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Beef, Simmental Breeding Heifer, Senior Heifer Calf, Female, purple
———
Class 6 Simmental Breeding Heifer Winter Heifer Calf
Diesel Healy, 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Beef, Simmental Breeding Heifer, Winter Heifer Calf, Female, purple
Grand Champion Simmental Breeding Heifer Bella Healy
Reserve Champion Simmental Breeding Heifer Diesel Healy
———
Class 7 Percentage Simmental
Breeding Heifer Sr Heifer Calf
Cain Healy, 14, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Beef, Percentage Simmental Breeding Heifer, Senior Heifer Calf, Female, purple
———
Class 8 Percentage Simental
Breeding Heifer Sr. Yearling Heifer
Cain Healy, 14, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Beef, Percentage Simmental Breeding Heifer, Senior Yearling Heifer, Female, purple
Grand Champion Percentage Simmental breeding — Heifer Cain Healy
Reserve Champion Percentage Simmental breeding — Heifer Cain Healy
———
Class 9 Commercial Breeding Heifer Winter Calf
Chesney Kronaizl, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Beef, Commercial Breeding Heifer, Winter Heifer Calf, Female, Purple
Overall Grand Champion Breeding Beef — Chesney Kronaizl
Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Beef — Cain Healy
———
Class 9 Market Heifer Wt 1135- 1140
Adelyn Goeken, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Beef, Market Heifer, Female, Purple
Eden Goeken, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Beef, Market Heifer, Female, purple
Grand Champion Market — Heifer Adelyn Goeken
Reserve Champion Market — Heifer Eden Goeken
———
Class 10 Charolais Market Steer Wt 1165
Adelyn Goeken, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Beef, Charolais Market Steer, Male, purple
———
Class 11 Commercial Market Steer Wt 990
Eden Goeken, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Beef, Commercial Market Steer, Male, purple
Grand Champion Market Steer — Adelyn Goeken
Reserve Champion Market Steer — Eden Goeken
Overall Grand Champion Market Animal — Adelyn Goeken (Market Steer)
Overall Reserve Champion Market Animal — Adelyn Goeken (Market Heifer)
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Cain Healy
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship — Bella Healy
Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Eden Goeken
Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship — Maya Jackson
Companion Animal
Ellie Wagner, 17, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Kitten/Cat Showmanship, purple
Ellie Wagner, 17, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Companion Animal Live Exhibit Showmanship, Female, purple, Reserve Champion
Jaxson Wagner, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Companion Animal Live Exhibit Showmanship, Female, purple
Jaxson Wagner, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Kitten/Cat Showmanship, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Kitten/Cat Showmanship, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Companion Animal Live Exhibit Showmanship, Female, purple
Summer Olson, 11, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Companion Animal Live Exhibit Showmanship, Female, purple, Grand Champion
Jaxson Wagner, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Companion Animal, Companion Animal Live Exhibit Showmanship, male, purple
Sami Haberman, Companion Animal, hamster, purple
Dairy Cattle
Class 1 Holstein Registered Dairy Cattle
Curtis Nelsen, 18, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Dairy Cattle, Holstein, Registered Dairy Cattle, Fall Heifer, purple
Kathryn Nelsen, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Dairy Cattle, Holstein, Registered Dairy Cattle, Fall Heifer Calf, purple
Grand Champion Holstein — Curtis Nelsen
Reserve Champion Holstein — Kathryn Nelsen
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Kathryn Nelsen
Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship — Curtis Nelsen
Goats
Class 1 Breeding Meat Goat Wt 78
Alana Olsen, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Meat Goat, Wether Dam, Female, 78, purple
Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat — Alana Olsen
———
Class 2 Market Doe Wt 42-58 lb
Kaden Hunhoff, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Doe, Female, 42, purple
Rory Swensen, 13, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Doe, Female, 50, purple
Molly Hunhoff, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Doe, Female, 58, purple
———
Class 3 Market Doe Wt 65-67
Alana Olsen, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Doe, Female, 65, purple
Reagan Rudd, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Doe, Female, 67, purple
Grand Champion Market Doe — Alana Olsen
Reserve Champion Market Doe — Reagan Rudd
———
Class 4 Market Wether Wt 44-67
Kaden Hunhoff, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Wether, Male, 44, purple
Rylen Swensen, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Wether, Male, 67, purple
———
Class 5 Market Wether Wt 75-87
Rory Swensen, 13, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Wether, Male, 75, purple
Reagan Rudd, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Wether, Male, 81, purple
Molly Hunhoff, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Goat, Market Meat Goat Wether, Male, 87, purple
Grand Champion Market Wether — Reagan Rudd
Reserve Champion Market Wether — Rory Swensen
Grand Champion Overall Market Goat — Alana Olsen
Reserve Champion Overall Market Goat — Reagan Rudd
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship — Alana Olsen
Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship — Reagan Rudd
Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Rylen Swensen
Poultry
Kathryn Nelsen, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, American, Individual Hen, Female, Rhode Island Red, Blue
Benjamin Nelsen, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Hen, Female, Sapphire Gem, purple
Benjamin Nelsen, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Hen, Female, Rhode Island Red, blue
Elizabeth Haich, 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Pullet, Female, Rhode Island Red Bantam, purple
Elizabeth Haich, 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Cockerel, Male, Japanese Mottled Bantam, purple
Kathryn Nelsen, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Hen, Female, Sapphire Gem, blue
Rebecca Haich, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Cockerel, Male, Rhode Island Red Bantam, purple/Reserve Champion
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Cock, Male, Game bantam
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Hen, Female, Game bantam
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Pullet, Female, Road Island Red pullet, purple
Tyler Olson, 13, 85, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, 07: Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Pullet, Female, White Leghorn pullet, 3/5/2023, 3, purple,
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Pullet, Female, Black Old English pullet, purple
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Hen, Female, Road Island Red hen, purple,
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Single Comb, Clean-Legged Bantam (other than Game Bantam), Individual Hen, Female, White Leghorn hen, purple,
Isaac Haich, 13, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Pullet, Female, Quail D’Anver Bantam
Isaac Haich, 13, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Cockerel, Male, Black Wyandotte Bantam, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Rose comb clean legged
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 08: Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Rose comb clean legged
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Pullet, Female, Partridge Wyandotte pullet, purple
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Partridge Wyandotte rooster, purple
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, White Leghorn rooster, purple
Tyler Olson, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rose Comb Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Partridge Wyandotte hen, purple
Addison Lanphear, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, All other Combs, Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, New Hampshire, purple
Addison Lanphear, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, All other Combs, Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, black Wyandotte, Blue
Ellie Wagner, 17, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, All other Combs, Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, black Wyandotte, purple
Ellie Wagner, 17, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, All other Combs, Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, New Hampshire, purple
Jaxson Wagner, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, All other Combs, Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, New Hampshire, purple
Jaxson Wagner, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, All other Combs, Clean-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, black Wyandotte, Blue
Benjamin Nelsen, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Feather-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Cochin, purple,
Kathryn Nelsen, 15, 73, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, 10: Feather-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Cochin, 4/12/2023, 62, purple,
Rebecca Haich, 10, 70, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, 10: Feather-Legged Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Black Cochin Feather Leg Bantam, 2/25/2023, 55, purple,
Tyler Olson, 13, 85, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, 10: Feather-Legged Bantam, Individual Pullet, Female, Black Cochin pullet, 3/5/2023, 65, purple, Grand Champion
Isaac Haich, 13, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Game Bantam, Individual Cockerel, Male, Black Old English Bantam, purple
Rebecca Haich, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Game Bantam, Individual Cockerel, Male, Black Old English Bantam, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Game Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Game bantam, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Game Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Game bantam
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Game Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Game bantam, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Game Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Game bantam, purple
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Bantam call duck, participation
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call duck
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call duck, participation
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call duck, participation
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Game bantam, participation
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call duck, participation
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 15: Duck — Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Bantam call duck, purple,
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call duck, Blue,
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call duck, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 15: Duck — Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Bantam Call duck, Blue
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 15: Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call duck, Blue
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 15: Duck — Bantam, Individual Cockerel, Male, Bantam call duck, purple, Reserve/Champion
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 15: Duck — Bantam, Individual Pullet, Female, Bantam call duck, purple/Grand Champion
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 15: Duck — Bantam, Individual Hen, Female, Bantam call Duck, purple
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, 15: Duck — Bantam, Individual Cock, Male, Bantam call duck, purple
Grand Champion Showman Jr. — Addison Lanphear
Grand Champion Showman Sr. — Ellie Wagner
Reserve Champion Showman Sr. — Jaxson Wagner
Reserve champion Showman Jr. — Tyler Olson
Reserve Champion Beginner Showman — Rebecca Haich
Grand Champion Beginner Showman — Sami Haberman
Rabbits
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Netherland Dwarf, Senior Buck, Participation
Cody Haberman, 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Netherland Dwarf, Senior Doe
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Mini Lop, Junior Buck, Female
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rabbit, 10: Mini Lop, Junior Doe, Male, Blue
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Mini Lop, Junior Doe, Female
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Mini Lop, Junior Buck, purple/Grand Champion
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Mini Lop, Junior Doe, Female, Blue
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Polish, Junior Doe, Female, Blue
Peyton Kyte, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Rabbit, 11: Mini Rex, Junior Doe, Female, Blue
Sami Haberman, 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club, Rabbit, Netherland Dwarf, Senior Buck, Male, purple/Reserve Champion
Round Robin
Madison Fairley — Grand Champion Senior Round Robin
Kathryn Nelsen — Reserve Champion Senior Round Robin
Reagan Rudd Grand — Champion Junior Round Robin
Alana Olsen Reserve — Champion Junior Round Robin
Sheep
Class 1 Commercial Meat Type
Breeding Ewe
Madison Fairley, 18, Clever Clovers 4-H Club, Breeding Sheep/Ewes, Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep, Late Spring Ewe, Female, purple
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe — Madison Fairley
———
Class 2 Crossbred Market Weather
Madison Fairley, 18, Clever Clovers 4-H Club, Market Sheep, Crossbred Market Sheep, Market Wether, Male, 135, purple
Grand Champion Market Wether — Madison Fairley
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Madison Fairley
Static
Ainsley Clark
Age 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Kit/Pattern, Purple
———
Laney Clark
Age 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Ellie Cummings
Age 7, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• First Aid, Vehicle Winter Survival Kit, Green,
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Green, Best of Show
• Home Environment, Small Finished or Refinished Wood Accessory for the Home Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Small Quilted Item Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Display, Green
• Poultry & Eggs, Cream eggs Display Exhibit, Green
• Sheep & Wool, Educational Display, Green
• Visual Arts, Wood — Kit/Pattern, Green
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Kit/Pattern, Green
• Visual Arts, Leather — Kit/Pattern, Green
• Visual Arts, Leather — Kit/Pattern, Green
———
Adison Danilko
Age 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Purple
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Purple
• Writing & Public Speaking, General Writing & Public Speaking Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Kenzie Drake
Age 11, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, General Child Development Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Kit/Pattern, Purple
———
Nathaniel Drake
Age 8, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
Geology & Minerals, Crystal Collection, Purple
• Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit, Blue
• Foods & Nutrition, Cakes (No Commercial Mixes), Purple
———
Wyatt Fairley
Age 13, Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, One Loaf Yeast Bread, Purple, Best of Show
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
———
Quincy Gaskins
Age 16, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Accessory using fabric, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Constructed Cover Up Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds - Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds - Original, Blue
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Original, Purple
• Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Adelyn Goeken
Age 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
•, Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Original, Purple
———
Eden Goeken
Age 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Paper Original, Purple
———
Elizabeth Goeken
Age 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Blue
• Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Accessory using fabric, Purple, Best of Show
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Quick Breads, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, General Home Environment Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Horticulture, Sweet Corn, Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber — Slicing, Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Peppers — Hot, Purple
• Visual Arts, Wood — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Wood — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Wood — Original, Blue
———
Bridger Gurney
Age 5, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Green
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Green
———
Eliza Gurney
Age 15, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Purple
———
Isabel Gurney
Age 11, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid - Basic Kit, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, One Loaf Quick Bread, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Purple
———
Patrick Gurney
Age 16, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid - Basic Kit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Cody Haberman
Age 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, Make a Toy, Green • Electricity, Wiring and Switches Display Exhibit, Green, Best of Show
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Peas, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber - Slicing, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Green
• Poultry & Eggs, Brown eggs Display Exhibit, Green
• Robotics, Robot Build, Green
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Green
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Green
• Visual Arts, Plastic — Original, Green
———
Sami Haberman
Age 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid - Basic Kit, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Peppers — Hot, Red
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Purple
• Poultry & Eggs, Brown eggs Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Visual Arts, Wood — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Blue
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Purple
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Blue
———
Elizabeth Haich
Age 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Accessory using fabric, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Glass — Original, Purple
———
Isaac Haich
Age 13, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Computers & Technology, 3D Printed Design First Year Only, Purple
• Electricity, General Electricity Display Exhibit, Purple
• Engineering, Popsicle Bridge, Blue
• Home Environment, Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Purple, Best of Show
———
Rebecca Haich
Age 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Engineering, Popsicle Bridge, Red
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Food Preservation, Pickles Food Exhibit, Blue
• Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Purple
• Home Environment, General Home Environment Display Exhibit, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Beans — Snap, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Glass — Original, Blue
———
Bella Healy
Age 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Farm Safety, Safety, Blue
• Photography, Non-Living Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Visual Arts, Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Handmade Jewelry — Kit/Pattern, Purple
———
Blaise Healy
Age 6, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Farm Safety, Safety, Green
• Hobbies & Collections, Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibits, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Green
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Non-Living Display Exhibit, Green
———
Diesel Healy
Age 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Farm Safety, Safety, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
Bay, Hewitt, 6, Clever Clovers 4-H Club, 646, Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Green
———
Bay Hewitt
Age 6, Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Green
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, General Horticulture, Gardening, and Landscaping Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, What Makes SD Great Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Architecture Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Green
• Visual Arts, Glass — Original, Green
• Visual Arts, Metal — Original, Green
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Green
———
Harper Hinz
Age 8, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Citizenship, General Citizenship Display Exhibit, Blue
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Blue
• Visual Arts, Leather — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Visual Arts, Plastic — Original, Purple
• Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit, Blue
———
Sawyer Hinz
Age 5, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Citizenship, General Citizenship Display Exhibit, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes - Cherry, Green
• Visual Arts, Wood — Kit/Pattern, Green
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Kit/Pattern, Green
• Visual Arts, Leather — Kit/Pattern, Green
• Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit, Green
———
Owen Holstein
Age 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Leather — Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Wood Science, Construction and Finished, Purple
———
Miley Johnson
Age 9, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Geology & Minerals, Jewelry or Metal Craft, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
———
Tryan Johnson
Age 7, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Green
———
Kenna Kabeiseman
Age 6, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Green
———
Kenzie Kabeiseman
Age 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Accessory using fabric, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Fun with Convenience Foods, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Purple
———
Sofia Konrad
Age 8, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Herb Plants, Purple
• Music/Dance, Performance Solo, Purple
• Music/Dance, Performance Solo, Blue
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Purple, Best of Show
———
Jake Kralicek
Age 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, Convenience Bread, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Beans — Snap, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Standard, Blue
• Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Dent Corn, any color (10 ears), Blue
———
Patrick Kralicek
Age 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Standard, Purple
• Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Dent Corn, any color (10 ears), Purple, Best of Show
• Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Soybeans, Purple
———
Chesney Kronaizl
Age 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Blue
• Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Accessory using fabric, Purple
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Safety, Educational Display / 9565: Farm Safety Display, Purple
• Visual Arts, General Visual Arts Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, General Visual Arts Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Wood — Original, Blue
• Visual Arts, Plastic — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Visual Arts, Handmade Jewelry — Kit/Pattern, Purple
———
Ty Kronaizl
Age 6, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Green
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, General Horticulture, Gardening, and Landscaping Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Green
• Safety, Educational Display /Farm Safety Display, Green
• Visual Arts, Wood — Original, Green
• Visual Arts, Plastic — Original, Green
———
Peyton Kyte
Age 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Geology & Minerals, Rock Collection, Purple
• Visual Arts, General Visual Arts Display Exhibit, Blue
• Visual Arts, Wood — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Addison Lanphear
Age 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple, Best of Show
• Clothing & Textiles, Recycled Garment, Purple
• Clothing & Textiles, Recycled Garment, Purple
• Health, Homemade health & beauty products, Blue
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Original Centerpiece, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Storage Item for a Room in Your Home Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Recycled Remade, Blue
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Safety, Educational Poster / Farm Safety Poster, Purple
• Visual Arts, Duct Tape — Original, Purple
———
Braylin Lathrop
Age 11, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• photography, landscape, Purple
• photography, nonliving, red
• photography, animal, blue
• photography, landscape, blue
• photography, animal, Blue
• photography, animal, Purple
• photography, animal, Blue
• photography, animal, Blue
• photography, animal, Blue
• photography, landscape, Blue
• Wood Science, Wood Finished Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Thérèse Libby
Age 12, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Electricity, Educational Display, Blue
• Food Preservation, Pickles Food Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Red
• Visual Arts, General Visual Arts Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Kinleigh Lindner
Age 8, Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• First Aid, First Aid - Basic Kit, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, One Loaf Quick Bread, Purple
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, What Makes SD Great Display Exhibit, Red
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Architecture Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Red
• Visual Arts, Metal — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds - Original, Blue
• Visual Arts, Textiles, Blue
———
Lillian Marshall
Age 12, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Blue
• Foods & Nutrition, Dairy Foods Educational Display, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Bread Educational Display, Blue
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Red
• Home Environment, Original Centerpiece, Blue
• Visual Arts, Plastic — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Blue
———
Benjamin Nelsen
Age 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Food Preservation, Dried Herbs Food Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber — Pickling, Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber —Slicing, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Sweet Corn, Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Blue
———
Kathryn Nelsen
Age 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Food Preservation, Dried Herbs Food Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Home Environment, Beach Garden, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber — Pickling, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber — Slicing, Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Sweet Corn, Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Purple
———
Ava Nelson
Age 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Purple
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Purple
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Rhnissa Nelson
Age 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Blue
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Summer Olson
Age 11, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Red
• Visual Arts, Paper — Original, Purple
———
Calum Renton
Age 9, Yankton County 4-H Shooting Sports
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Red
• Shooting Sports, General Shooting Sports Display Exhibit, Red
• Visual Arts, Leather — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Wildlife & Fisheries, Habitat Project Display Exhibit, Red
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Blue
———
Kayleigh Renton
Age 14, Yankton County 4-H Shooting Sports
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Blue
• Hobbies & Collections, Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibits, Blue
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Original, Blue
———
Ava Richard
Age 15, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
———
Ethan Richard
Age 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Harper Richard
Age 7, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
———
Luca Richard
Age 5, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Clara Richelieu
Age 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Visual Arts, Paper — Original, Purple
———
Isla Richelieu
Age 5, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, Muffins, Green
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Green
• Visual Arts, Paper — Original, Green
———
Willa Richelieu
Age 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, Pressed Cookies, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Blue
• Get Up and Go 4-H Club, 517, Visual Arts, Textiles — Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Get Up and Go 4-H Club, 508, Visual Arts, Paper — Original, Purple
———
Eli Rippe
Age 12, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, Basic Kit, Purple
• photography, Close Up, Purple
• Wood Science, General, Blue
———
Ethan Rippe
Age 12, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, Basic Kit, Purple
• photography, landscape, Purple
• Wood Science, General, Blue
———
Owen Rippe
Age 8, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Blue
• Wood Science, General, Blue
———
Alice Sempek
Age 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Architecture Display Exhibit, Purple
• Poultry & Eggs, Brown eggs Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Jack Sempek
Age 7, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, One Loaf Quick Bread, Green
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Green
• Photography, Action Display Exhibit, Green
———
Brecklyn Sherman
Age 12, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, 4-H Photo Kids Level 1 Curriculum, Blue
———
Tristan Sobotka
Age 9, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Blue
• Visual Arts, Fiber — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Wood Science, General Wood Science Display Exhibit, Blue
———
Mackenzie Steinbrecher
Age 18, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Home Environment, Recycled Remade, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Rory Swensen
Age 13, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Wood — Original, Purple
———
Rylen Swensen
Age 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography, Non-Living Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Kendra Taylor
Age 12, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
———
Lacey Taylor
Age 11, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Purple
• Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
———
Paxton Taylor
Age 6, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Green
———
Ellie Wagner
Age 17, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Citizenship, General Citizenship Display Exhibit, Purple
• Clothing & Textiles, Recycled Garment, Purple
• Clothing & Textiles, Recycled Garment, Purple
• Dog, Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Educational Poster, Blue
• First Aid, Vehicle Winter Survival Kit, Purple
• First Aid, First Aid - Basic Kit, Purple
• Health, Homemade health & beauty products, Red
• Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Home Environment, Storage Item for a Room in Your Home Display Exhibit, Blue
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
• Photography, Architecture Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Architecture Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Safety, Educational Poster / 9566: Farm Safety Poster, Purple
• Veterinary Science, Educational Poster, Purple
• Visual Arts, Duct Tape — Original, Blue
• Wood Science, Wood Finished Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Wood Science, Wood Finished Display Exhibit, Blue
• Wood Science, Wood Finished Display Exhibit, Purple
• Wood Science, Wood Finished Display Exhibit, Purple
———
Jaxson Wagner
Age 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Clothing & Textiles, Recycled Garment, Purple
• Clothing & Textiles, Recycled Garment, Purple
• Dog, Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Educational Poster, Blue
• First Aid, Vehicle kit, Purple
•, Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit, Purple
• Home Environment, Outdoor Art Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Blue
• Safety, Educational Poster / 9566: Farm Safety Poster, Purple
• Visual Arts, Duct Tape — Original, Blue
———
Ryder Weibel
Age 10, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• First Aid, First Aid — Basic Kit, Green
• Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit, Green
———
Hunter Wuebben
Age 15, Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Purple,
• Photography, Close Up Display Exhibit, Purple,
• Photography, Non-Living Display Exhibit, Blue,
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Purple,
• Visual Arts, Glass — Original, Blue
———
Kaylee Wuebben
Age 12, Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes — Cherry, Purple
• Photography, Animals Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit, Purple
• Photography, People Display Exhibit, Purple
• Visual Arts, Glass — Original, Purple
• Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Purple
Swine
Class 1 Crossbred Breeding Swine
Willa Richelieu, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Breeding Swine, Crossbred, Female, purple
Grand Champion Breeding Swine — Willa Richelieu
———
Class 2 Berkshire Market Gilt
Laney Clark, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Swine, Berkshire Market Swine, Market Gilt, Female, purple
Grand Champion Berkshire Market — Gilt Laney Clark
———
Class 3 Chester White Market Barrow
Patrick Kralicek, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Swine, Chester White Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
———
Class 4 Hampshire Market Barrow
Patrick Kralicek, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Swine, Hampshire Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
———
Class 5 Yorkshire Market Barrow
Alana Olsen, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Swine, Yorkshire Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
Grand Champion — Alana Olsen, Yorkshire Market Barrow
Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow — Patrick Kralicek, Hampshire Market Barrow
———
Class 6 Crossbred Market
Gilt wt 216-240,
Patrick Kralicek, 16, 81, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Gilt, Female, purple
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Gilt, Female, purple
Grand Champion Market Gilt — Patrick Kralicek
Reserve Champion Market Gilt — Jake Kralicek
———
Class 7 Crossbred Market
Barrow wt 215-227
Ainsley Clark, 11, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
Patrick Kralicek, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
Clara Richelieu, 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, 6-11, purple
———
Class 8 Crossbred Market Barrow Wt 240-288
Jake Kralicek, 10, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
Willa Richelieu, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
———
Class 9 Crossbred Market Barrow Wt 290-300
Willa Richelieu, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
Clara Richelieu, 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Swine, Market Barrow, Male, purple
Grand Champion Crossbred — Patrick Kralicek
Reserve Champion Crossbred — Jake Kralicek
———
Grand Champion Overall Swine — Alana Olsen
Reserve Champion Overall Swine — Patrick Kralicek
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Patrick Kralicek
———
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship — Alana Olsen
Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship — Ainsley Clark
Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Clara Richelieu
Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship — Jake Kralicek
YIA Results
Owen Holstein, 10, Yankton Clovers, Special Foods, Purple, Top Purple
Elizabeth Goeken, 10, Get Up and Go, Fashion Revue, Purple, Top Purple
Maya Jackson, Fashion Revue, Purple
Kenna Kabeiseman, Fashion Revue, participation
Kenzie Kabeiseman, Fashion Revue, Purple
Miley Johnson, Fashion Revue, Purple
Kinleigh Lindner, Fashion Revue, Purple
Bay Hewitt, Fashion Revue, participation
Elizabeth Goeken, 10, Get Up and Go, Consumer Decision Making, Purple
Lillian Marshall, Consumer Decision Making, Purple
Elizabeth Goeken, 10, Get Up and Go, Horticulture Judging, Purple
Lillian Marshall, Horticulture Judging, Purple
