The future wave of vendors is coming to the Market at the Meridian this next week. Those under 18 will be selling their wares along with the regular vendors on Aug. 15 in the parking lot at Second and Douglas in the Meridian District from 9 a.m.-noon.
Anyone who has something to sell, either for profit or to donate the money, please contact either Veronica Trezona at (605) 660-5612 or Victoria Job on the Market at the Meridian Facebook page. There is no charge for those under 18 on Young Entrepreneurs Day.
Families for Change will be at the Market at the Meridian Saturday. They are doing various events to bring the beauty of different cultures to people throughout the area. Their first event is scheduled to be held in Riverside Park on Aug. 22. There will be a preview of that event from 9 a.m.-noon at the Market.
Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s premier farmer’s market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. Open weekly until Oct. 31.
