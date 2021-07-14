Author: River Issues Must Be Addressed

Missouri River sedimentation problems have been allowed to build up since 1950s and must be addressed, a Midwest author said.
As part of its continuing effort to raise awareness about and seek answers to sedimentation issues on the Missouri, the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) hosted journalist and author Tyler Kelley to talk about his book during a webinar Wednesday.
Kelley’s recently published, “Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America’s Waterways,” examines the history of the nation’s aging waterways, also touching on the Gavins Point Project and Lewis & Clark Lake.
“We are concerned about the sediment that’s filling in the reservoirs on Missouri River,” said MSAC executive director Sandy Stockholm. “That’s happening, most importantly, behind Gavins Point Dam in Yankton.”
Kelley, who grew up in Minneapolis, was aware of the system of dams and levees on the Mississippi from a young age and was impressed by the scope of the project, but he saw its futility. In 2018, he toured the Yankton, Niobrara and Springfield areas to get a first-hand look at some of what he was writing about in his book.
The river management projects known as the Mississippi River System include the Mississippi River, the Ohio and the Missouri rivers, with alterations to each river evolving separately, Kelley said.
“Unfortunately for the Missouri, it seems to be one of the rivers that has the most demands placed upon it,” he said, referring to the eight congressionally authorized purposes of the Missouri River System, which include flood control, river navigation, hydroelectric power, irrigation, water supply, water quality, recreation, and fish and wildlife. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is tasked with balancing these issues equally.
Since the system’s implementation in the Missouri River basin in the 1950s, the natural flow of sediment through to Louisiana has been interrupted, resulting in sediment buildup behind the dam and up to Springfield, as well as negative effects below the dam.
“The moving water ‘wants’ to have sediment in solution at all times,” Kelley said. “The outfall from the Gavins Point Dam is sediment free, so when the water hits the river in Yankton is starts to erode (the riverbed).”
This phenomenon is referred to as having a “hungry river,” he said.
“I think the riverbed at Yankton has fallen something like 11 feet,” Kelley said. “I went out on a boat with some Corps people there, and it looks really beautiful, but you realize that the bank of the river is, like, nine feet in the air.”
Also, young cottonwood trees can’t grow on these altered riverbanks because their roots don’t reach the water. Instead, there are invasive species, including red cedar trees, which are not water tolerant, taking root, he said.
“In Kansas City, the river’s ‘hungry’ there, too, and one water utility spent $2 million of their own money to put in an auxiliary low-water intake because, at times of drought, the river would fall so low,” Kelley said. “The bottom of the river literally had fallen, so they had to put a barge out there to pump water to 400,000 customers.”
In Yankton, the city had to build a $10 million collector well because the river drops below the intakes, noted webinar interviewer Jerry Oster of radio station WNAX.
“The federal government did this short-sighted decision making, two generations ago, and now we in the present are paying and paying and paying,” Kelley said. “We are that generation who’s paying the cost for these sorts of decisions.”
Though Kelley does not know how the system can be fixed, he said he believes a true solution should not leave winners and losers in its wake, with some being apportioned a pittance for losing land to increased flooding due to sediment.
Currently, the Lewis & Clark Lake is more than 30% full of sediment and by 2045, is projected to be 50% filled in, according to MSAC.
“The Corps has already spent well over $300 million mitigating the effects of all the sediment, buying out land, moving Niobrara, all these takings cases, moving Highway 12, and that is only going to build,” Kelley said. “More and more land is going to go underwater, more and more people are going to sue the Corps, and win.”
Though his book does not offer a path forward, Kelley said he thinks there is one.
“I think the Congress could clarify the Corps’ mission, especially on the Missouri,” he said. “I think Congress should think hard about costs, benefits, people, lives, the economy and the environment, and decide which of these is more important.”
———
The project to develop a sediment management plan is jointly funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the local sponsor, MSAC. To date, 13 stakeholders along with MSAC and its members have contributed funds to the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.