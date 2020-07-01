Couple Wins Pheasants Forever Truck Raffle

Randy Hummel won a truck, he was told.
He didn’t believe it.
Thinking it was perhaps a scam call, the Yankton man had ignored the first phone call from a woman in Wisconsin.
“I said, ‘You what?’” his wife, Carla, said.
The message, though, told a different story: Randy had indeed won a truck through a raffle at the annual Yankton chapter of Pheasants Forever banquet held back in January.
A realization set in, however: Randy didn’t remember if he and his wife had kept their stubs from the tickets they purchased that night.
“We bought them and then forgot about them,” Randy said.
Once all of the details were ironed out, the Hummels were told they could stop by Lewis and Clark Ford in downtown Yankton to test drive trucks and select the one they wanted.
To hear Randy tell it, that was when his accomplishment officially set in.
“It became real when we test drove it for the first time,” he said with a smile on Wednesday morning where he and his wife picked up their new truck at the Ford dealership.
The Hummels, who have been active with the local Pheasants Forever chapter and with youth trapshooting programs, were presented with a 2020 Ford F-150 truck in magnetic metallic color.
According to Yankton Area chapter president Kevin Heiman, Yankton is the only Pheasants Forever chapter in South Dakota that has had a winner of the Ford truck raffle — the states included in the raffle are South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“And we’ve had two of them and they’ve both been from Yankton,” Heiman said during Wednesday’s presentation.
The previous winner was at least a decade ago, Heiman added, but he admitted that he still didn’t believe the news about Hummel at first glance.
“When I was notified, I had to find out if it was gossip,” Heiman said, with a chuckle. “The odds of it happening twice are so rare.”
Even Randy himself wasn’t so sure he actually won, his wife admitted.
“When he drove the truck that first time, that’s when he had some pep in his step,” Carla said. “I think he had the sense of, ‘Oh my gosh, this could really be mine.’”
The money raised from the raffle tickets from the January banquet support local hunters, according to Heiman.
“Our chapter has really tried to promote local habitat and improve habitat in our local area,” he said. “Our events and the support from everyone has helped put more boots on the ground.”
That’s why Randy said he believes his victory is a win-win for everyone.
“It’s a great deal for us,” he said. “We like to hunt pheasants, but we also love to support young shooters and wildlife.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.