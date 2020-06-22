South Dakota reported a light day of testing in its daily COVID-19 update Monday, but Yankton and Charles Mix counties each reported one new positive test.
The state recorded 29 new cases on just 303 new tests. The state now has 6,326 known cases and has processed a total of 73,329 tests for a test infection rate of 8.6%.
Yankton County’s new case is its 69th overall, and it marked the seventh straight day the county has reported at least one new positive test. The number of recovered cases remained at 54.
Charles Mix County (county seat: Lake Andes) saw its number of known cases rise to 49. Also, one new hospitalization was reported, giving it 19 to date. The county currently has 29 active cases.
In Monday’s daily briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the low number of test results has become a normal sign of reduced weekend testing, adding that the volume rises during the weekdays.
On the topic of testing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon was asked a question regarding a remark made by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday in which he said — perhaps in jest — that he wanted testing to slow down because it creates higher case numbers.
“I don’t think we’ve seen an impact of people not coming for testing because of public comments made by folks outside of the state,” she told reporters. “We have put out guidance that it’s expected that providers be able to test all symptomatic individuals as well as particularly vulnerable individuals. …
“As I’ve indicated before, we have a goal to test up to 5% of the population. That’s well beyond the minimum requirement for the state. We feel like we will be able to reach that goal.”
Malsam-Rysdon was also asked if the state has any plans to possibly offer mass testing in schools and universities this fall.
“We’re working right now with Department of Education and the Board of Regents to help provide guidance and assistance to those in K-12 and (university environments) on how they can safely have a fall semester,” she said. “We’re working on that right now. I don’t have more detail on what those plans will look like, but there are a lot of questions out there about that.”
Other South Dakota statewide statistics for Monday included:
• Hospitalizations — 616 ever hospitalized (+8); 88 currently hospitalized (-1)
• Deaths — 81 (0)
• Recoveries — 5,437 (+49); recovery rate: 85.9%
• Active Cases — 808 (-19)
In Nebraska, 103 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Sunday, giving the state 17,810 cases overall.
In the region, Dixon County (Ponca) reported three new cases, raising its total to 43.
A total of 2,268 tests were processed, raising the state total to 156,691.
The number of recoveries as of late Sunday stood at 11,565 (+211).
No new deaths were reported. The state count remained at 244.
