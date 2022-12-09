Looking to keep kids reading over winter break? Sign them up for Yankton Community Library’s Winter Reading Program. The winter reading program will run from Monday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Children preschool through 12th grade are invited to join the reading fun. All participants will receive a registration bag that includes fun activities, crafts, instructions about the program and more. To complete the Winter Reading Program, youth should read and log eight hours of total reading to earn a fun winter goodie bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.