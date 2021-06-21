Incidents
• A report was received at 5:45 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:32 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:35 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 7th St.
• A report was received at 9:12 a.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:51 a.m. Saturday of the theft of services on W. 2nd St.
• A report was received at 4:26 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a cell phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:13 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a bicycle on Levee St.
• A report was received at 1:42 a.m. Sunday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 12:13 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on W. Riverside Dr.
• A report was received at 7:55 p.m. Sunday of theft at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:45 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 11:31 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 6:11 a.m. Monday of vandalism to a vehicle on W. 17th St.
• A report was received at 10:11 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Pearl St. A swastika was reportedly affixed to a pole.
• A report was received at 12:05 p.m. Monday of vandalism to flower pots on E. 14th St.
• A report was received at 12:53 p.m. Monday of a fight on Capitol St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:12 a.m. Friday of vandalism to a fence off of NE Jim River Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:57 a.m. Saturday of a fire call in Yankton County where some farm ground caught fire because of individuals shooting off fireworks.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:37 p.m. Saturday of an assault north of Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.