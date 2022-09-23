100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 24, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 24, 1947
• James Melton, popular American tenor and star of opera, radio and screen, will give a concert in Slagle auditorium Tuesday night, Oct. 7. Melton’s appearance marks the opening of the first Vermillion Community Artists series season.
• Wandscheer Mft. Co., of Sioux Center, Iowa, installed a new heating system at the Vangen Lutheran church of Mission Hill this past week.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, September 24, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 24, 1997
• The 1998 Yankton County budget was adopted Tuesday during the night version of the Yankton County Commission’s regular meeting. With a $3,947,825 general fund budget, total county budget for 1998 was approved at $4,482,825.
• Friends and family of Tammy Haas gathered Tuesday for a brief dedication of the prayer plaque placed at her Garden of Memories gravesite. Five years ago on Sept. 17, Haas was reported missing. Her body was later found in a ravine near the Crofton Golf Course. The case remains unsolved.
