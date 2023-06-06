VERMILLION — Incumbent Carol Voss-Ward of Vermillion will continue serving on the Vermillion School Board after winning Tuesday’s board election in the Vermillion School District.
Voss-Ward was challenged by Tammy Clodfelter of Vermillion for a three-year term.
