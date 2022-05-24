100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 25, 1922
• There was an opportunity for a coast guard to get into operation off the Yankton shore last night. A launch load of pleasure seekers went up the river a couple of miles when their engine went dead on them. They floated down with the current and finally managed to stop near Pier Six of the bridge. Then it got dark and they couldn’t attract anybody’s attention with their shouts. Improvised torches were made of rope soaked in oil, and it was the torch lit with their last match and waved from the top of the pier that attracted somebody’s attention up on Third street, and an investigation was begun which brought the travelers home about midnight.
• William A. or W.S. Blue, traveling painter, was killed almost instantly last night about 9 o’clock when a car in which he was riding struck a tree by the road at the end of the paving on Douglas at Fifteenth Street, throwing him through the windshield and crushing his skull.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 25, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 25, 1972
• Two Yankton men were rescued from a point some distance upstream from the Gavins Point Dam spillway in Lewis and Clark Lake late Wednesday afternoon after their plastic type canoe evidently cracked in rough water and overturned. The two were clinging to the side of the canoe, which was upside down in the water, when they were pulled out.
• The Lakeside Archery Club started their outdoor season with a work night last Thursday. Each archer was assigned a target to keep up during the outdoor season. The archery range consists of 14 targets at different yardages.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 25, 1997
• No paper
